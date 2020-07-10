/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:52 PM
162 Apartments for rent in Brigantine, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
3 Girard Pl
3 Girard Place, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$975
WINTER RENTAL ONLY , Very nice , clean home. 3 bedrooms and one bath. open front porch, nice living room . nicely furnished. Great for college students, Casino workers , Must have good credit, lease and rental application a must.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
151 Sheridan Square
151 Sheridan Sq, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Short Walk to Beach or Bay 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse is a quiet area of Town. This home has been recently renovated and updated. You can tell the Homeowner takes pride in this home from the color pallet, personal touch and NEW everything.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
34 shipmaster
34 Shipmaster Drive, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Nice 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath upstairs condo. Open livingroom and kitchen. Owner painted and is doing some more work in unit. This Southend duplex on a nice quiet street on Shipmaster. Absolutely, no pets. Nice big back yard and easy to access.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
202 8th St N
202 8th St N, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. $1200 per month plus utilities. First Floor Unit. Furnished. Pet considered. Beach Block -Steps from the beach. 2 bedrooms - 2 full baths. Off Street Parking. Avail September 2020 to May 2011. Wood laminate floors.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
700 E Brigantine Ave
700 E Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Spend the winter by the sea in this 2 bedroom/ 2 bath Ocean Front condo. The ocean views are breathtaking. Watch and hear the waves from almost every room in the condo. Fully furnished with washer/dryer and full size appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
401 S 32nd Street
401 32nd St S, Brigantine, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2276 sqft
Great Location. Ocean Block only 2 Houses from the Beach. Lots of room for all. 5/6 Bedrooms and 3 Baths. Pool Table in the Family Room. Ocean Views from the 2nd Story Deck. This rental has been changed to a yearly
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
49 Ocean Dr
49 Ocean Drive West, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$55,000
Spend your summer at the shore in this truly amazing beach block home on the south end with inlet, AC Skyline and ocean views. Turn the air on or leave it off the ocean breezes will melt way all the anxiety of life.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
215 Vernon Pl
215 Vernon Place, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautifully maintained first floor beach block yearly rental. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with central air, gas heat, washer/dryer. No smoking and no pets. Electric is included and condo is furnished.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
1305 Duncan Pl
1305 Duncan Place, Brigantine, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Summer Retreat featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, Outside Enclosed shower, Large yard, New kitchen, New bathrooms, New flooring, New carpet, Attached garage with a New Refrigerator.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
305 S 4th Street
305 4th St S, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Enjoy spectacular ocean views from this 3 bedroom/3.5 bath townhouse style condominium just steps to the sand.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
1307 Ocean Ave
1307 Ocean Avenue, Brigantine, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2572 sqft
Location, Location, Location! This 4 bedroom home is located right across from the Beach w/ Ocean Views and located right in the center of town walking distance to beach, shops, restaurants, and more.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
600 W Brigantine Ave
600 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful ocean views from this Direct Ocean Front Raman unit featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, two decks overlooking the ocean and in ground pool.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
141 S 5th Street
141 5th St S, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 bedroom 1 bath Condo on the bottom floor. On one of the most popular streets. Newer cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer. Hardwood floors. New tile in the bathroom. Large covered porch.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
215 S 4th Street
215 4th Street South, Brigantine, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
4000 sqft
Immaculate upgraded 4000sq ft home just steps to the beautiful beach with ocean views! This custom built luxurious 3 story home features 4 Large bedrooms each with it's own private bath.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1490 sqft
OCEAN FRONT SUMMER RENTAL AT THE CLOISTERS BUILDING 4.Here is the perfect summer rental in a wonderful oceanfront complex! Minimal rental is one month: August $6000 or September for $4000. So much to love in this condo with ocean views...
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
530 W Shore Dr Dr
530 West Shore Drive, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
Bring your boat to Brigantine's magnificent, 5BR, 5.2BA Mediterranean bayfront home. Enjoy the AC skyline from the dock, or private pool.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
212 Vernon Place B
212 Vernon Place, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Ocean Views and steps to the beach. This beautiful condo has been totally remodeled. Ocean Views from Newly Renovated 3 bedroom plus an 8 X 12 low area perfect as a child's playroom or sleeping quarters.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
242 9th St S
242 9th Street South, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beach Bungalow - 9th Street South so close to all stores, Wawa, 1.5 blocks to beach. Perfect location to spend the summers and enjoy the beach and bay. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, nice size back yard.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
333 38th Street
333 38th St S, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beach Block Townhome - 3 Story with Elevator. Shows beautifully with hardwood floors with nice open layout with kitchen and livingroom area. Boasts fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with a large island. 5 bedrooms - 2 on first floor with queen beds.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
5216 Ocean Dr
5216 Ocean Drive South, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
5000 sqft
This is the summer rental of your dreams! Amazing sunsets, stunning ocean & AC skyline views can be yours as you relax in this oceanfront home after a fun day at the beach! There is room for everyone with 5 bedrooms, 4.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
200 24th Street South
200 24th Street South, Brigantine, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2020 Summer Rental! 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms located half block to the ball park. short walk to the Beach and Bay. Open floor plan tastefully decorated and well maintained. 2 living rooms, closed in front porch, large kitchen and dining room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
612 W Shore Dr Dr
612 West Shore Drive, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 612 W Shore Dr Dr in Brigantine. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
2201 Ocean
2201 Ocean Avenue, Brigantine, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Term for lease is Memorial Day week, May 23rd to Aug 1st: Steps To The Beach, Front and Center A-Zone...A must see Brigantine fortress for rent situated at truly one of the very best locations on the Island.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
339 S 13th Street
339 13th St S, Brigantine, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$7,750
5000 sqft
Luxurious and Stunning! This One of Kind Home is just steps to the Beautiful Brigantine Beach.
Similar Pages
Brigantine 1 BedroomsBrigantine 2 BedroomsBrigantine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrigantine 3 BedroomsBrigantine Apartments with Balcony
Brigantine Apartments with GarageBrigantine Apartments with GymBrigantine Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrigantine Apartments with ParkingBrigantine Apartments with Pool