Apartment List
/
NJ
/
brigantine
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:38 PM

95 Apartments for rent in Brigantine, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brigantine apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
202 8th St N
202 8th St N, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. $1200 per month plus utilities. First Floor Unit. Furnished. Pet considered. Beach Block -Steps from the beach. 2 bedrooms - 2 full baths. Off Street Parking. Avail September 2020 to May 2011. Wood laminate floors.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
1301 E Brigantine Ave Ave
1301 E Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath condo across from North seawall. Laminate flooring/corian counters/ elc. range. Parking for 2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
1305 Duncan Pl
1305 Duncan Place, Brigantine, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Summer Retreat featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, Outside Enclosed shower, Large yard, New kitchen, New bathrooms, New flooring, New carpet, Attached garage with a New Refrigerator.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
305 S 4th Street
305 4th St S, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Enjoy spectacular ocean views from this 3 bedroom/3.5 bath townhouse style condominium just steps to the sand.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
1307 Ocean Ave
1307 Ocean Avenue, Brigantine, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2572 sqft
Location, Location, Location! This 4 bedroom home is located right across from the Beach w/ Ocean Views and located right in the center of town walking distance to beach, shops, restaurants, and more.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
600 W Brigantine Ave
600 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful ocean views from this Direct Ocean Front Raman unit featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, two decks overlooking the ocean and in ground pool.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
530 W Shore Dr Dr
530 West Shore Drive, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
Bring your boat to Brigantine's magnificent, 5BR, 5.2BA Mediterranean bayfront home. Enjoy the AC skyline from the dock, or private pool.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
212 Vernon Place B
212 Vernon Place, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Ocean Views and steps to the beach. This beautiful condo has been totally remodeled. Ocean Views from Newly Renovated 3 bedroom plus an 8 X 12 low area perfect as a child's playroom or sleeping quarters.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
242 9th St S
242 9th Street South, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beach Bungalow - 9th Street South so close to all stores, Wawa, 1.5 blocks to beach. Perfect location to spend the summers and enjoy the beach and bay. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, nice size back yard.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
333 38th Street
333 38th St S, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beach Block Townhome - 3 Story with Elevator. Shows beautifully with hardwood floors with nice open layout with kitchen and livingroom area. Boasts fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with a large island. 5 bedrooms - 2 on first floor with queen beds.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
5216 Ocean Dr
5216 Ocean Drive South, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
5000 sqft
This is the summer rental of your dreams! Amazing sunsets, stunning ocean & AC skyline views can be yours as you relax in this oceanfront home after a fun day at the beach! There is room for everyone with 5 bedrooms, 4.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
208 S 2nd Street
208 2nd St S, Brigantine, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
3 Levels of Luxury just steps to the Brigantine beach! 6 bedrooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 family rooms, open floor plan, 2nd floor living, multiple decks to enjoy the views & ocean breezes & more! Your dream beach vacation awaits! Features solid wood

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
612 W Shore Dr Dr
612 West Shore Drive, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 612 W Shore Dr Dr in Brigantine. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
4540 W Brigantine Ave
4540 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Oceanfront! Brigantine Island Beach Resort, 4th floor unit with panoramic views! Just steps to the beach and sparkling in-ground pool! Secure building has an elevator and assigned parking spot. Priced right

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
301 23rd Street
301 23rd Street South, Brigantine, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$8,000
4100 sqft
Newer Construction built for Entertaining!! Volley ball Court on lot,1st floor with Wet Bar, sitting area and 2 bedrooms,2nd floor living area with bedroom and full bath, 3rd floor master bedroom with private deck boasting AC Skyline views, and 3

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
107 E Brigantine Ave Ave
107 E Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
660 sqft
Ahoy Matey. Welcome home for your summer retreat. Take a look at the Clipper Ship Unit 211. This unit has 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Living Room and Stocked Kitchen. Bedroom 1 has a Queen Bed and TV.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
204 Roosevelt Blvd
204 North Roosevelt Boulevard, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
3 story BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED townhome with elevator. WALK TO BEACH - Ocean views. Garage, parking for 4 cars total. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Stainless and granite kitchen. Coffeemaker, toaster, toaster oven, TV

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
314 38th St S Street
314 38th St S, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1590 sqft
Looking for Beach-block? With PLENTY of off-street Parking? Then you need to look at this property. This Town home features 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths that sleeps 6.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
719 E Brigantine Ave
719 E Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
A great 1st floor corner condo in Sand Castle ,ocean front unit with a great view and in ground pool, signed parking for 2 cars. Completely renovated, completely furnished.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
1001 E Beach Ave
1001 East Beach Avenue, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
Luxury Coastal Rental! Sophisticated beach vibe, awesome ocean views and luxurious Master Suite! Home is truly perfection featuring a Gourmet Kitchen, open floor plan, 4 wet bars, 5 decks, elevator from the garage to 3rd floor, 5 bedrooms each with

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
214 N 13th Street
214 13th St N, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Summer 2020 in this Luxury Beach House! Ocean views from second and third floor, only steps to the beach, fenced in yard, outside shower and beach tags.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
1401 E Brigantine Ave
1401 East Brigantine Avenue, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
Listen to ocean from this gorgeous and spacious 3-story home located on a corner lot directly across from the north-end beach and seawall.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
111 9th St N Street
111 9th Street North, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2nd FLOOR TWO BEDROOM, ONE BATH APARTMENT WITH LIVING ROOM, FULL KITCHEN, OFF STREET PARKING FOR 2 CARS AND A NICE BACKYARD WITH AN OUTDOOR SHOWER. HEAT INCLUDED IN RENT! SHORT WALK TO THE BEACH.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Brigantine
203 E Brigantine
203 E Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
1 Bedroom
$9,000
644 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL - SEASON May 22 to Sept 8th. 1 Bedroom across the street from the beach. One car assigned parking. Furnished. Washer & Dryer in unit. $ 9,000 for season. Second unit also avail in complex.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brigantine, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brigantine apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Brigantine 1 BedroomsBrigantine 2 BedroomsBrigantine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrigantine 3 BedroomsBrigantine Apartments with Balcony
Brigantine Apartments with GarageBrigantine Apartments with GymBrigantine Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrigantine Apartments with ParkingBrigantine Apartments with Pool
Brigantine Apartments with Washer-DryerBrigantine Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrigantine Furnished ApartmentsBrigantine Luxury PlacesBrigantine Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJSomers Point, NJ
Blackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJAbsecon, NJStratford, NJTuckerton, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College