68 Apartments for rent in Brigantine, NJ with garage

Brigantine apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
1307 Ocean Ave
1307 Ocean Avenue, Brigantine, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2572 sqft
Location, Location, Location! This 4 bedroom home is located right across from the Beach w/ Ocean Views and located right in the center of town walking distance to beach, shops, restaurants, and more.

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4413 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd
4413 Atlantic-Brigantine Boulevard, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
5000 sqft
CUSTOM BRIGANTINE RENTAL! Yearly, Full Summer, Monthly or Weekly dates are available in this custom 5 bedroom bay-front home with 2 master bedrooms - one master is located on the main floor.

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
7 Sailfish
7 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Yearly Rental. Spacious and clean 2 bedroom/2 ½ bath/1 car garage Moorings Townhouse available 6/26. Enjoy the 3 level open floor plan from one of 3 decks that allows lots of fresh air.

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
406 31st S Street
406 31st Street South, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Location, Location, Location ! Direct Ocean Front Classic Beach House is available for you and your family to make Beach Memories ! This home has 3 bedrooms on the main upper level - Master Bedroom has a Queen bed, 2nd bedroom with a full and 3rd

1 Unit Available
530 W Shore Dr Dr
530 West Shore Drive, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
Bring your boat to Brigantine's magnificent, 5BR, 5.2BA Mediterranean bayfront home. Enjoy the AC skyline from the dock, or private pool.

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
242 9th St S
242 9th Street South, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beach Bungalow - 9th Street South so close to all stores, Wawa, 1.5 blocks to beach. Perfect location to spend the summers and enjoy the beach and bay. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, nice size back yard.

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
5216 Ocean Dr
5216 Ocean Drive South, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
5000 sqft
This is the summer rental of your dreams! Amazing sunsets, stunning ocean & AC skyline views can be yours as you relax in this oceanfront home after a fun day at the beach! There is room for everyone with 5 bedrooms, 4.

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
208 S 2nd Street
208 2nd St S, Brigantine, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
3 Levels of Luxury just steps to the Brigantine beach! 6 bedrooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 family rooms, open floor plan, 2nd floor living, multiple decks to enjoy the views & ocean breezes & more! Your dream beach vacation awaits! Features solid wood

1 Unit Available
612 W Shore Dr Dr
612 West Shore Drive, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 612 W Shore Dr Dr in Brigantine. View photos, descriptions and more!

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
301 23rd Street
301 23rd Street South, Brigantine, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$8,000
4100 sqft
Newer Construction built for Entertaining!! Volley ball Court on lot,1st floor with Wet Bar, sitting area and 2 bedrooms,2nd floor living area with bedroom and full bath, 3rd floor master bedroom with private deck boasting AC Skyline views, and 3

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
204 Roosevelt Blvd
204 North Roosevelt Boulevard, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
3 story BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED townhome with elevator. WALK TO BEACH - Ocean views. Garage, parking for 4 cars total. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Stainless and granite kitchen. Coffeemaker, toaster, toaster oven, TV

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
1001 E Beach Ave
1001 East Beach Avenue, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
Luxury Coastal Rental! Sophisticated beach vibe, awesome ocean views and luxurious Master Suite! Home is truly perfection featuring a Gourmet Kitchen, open floor plan, 4 wet bars, 5 decks, elevator from the garage to 3rd floor, 5 bedrooms each with

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
214 N 13th Street
214 13th St N, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Summer 2020 in this Luxury Beach House! Ocean views from second and third floor, only steps to the beach, fenced in yard, outside shower and beach tags.

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
305 S 4th Street
305 4th St S, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Enjoy spectacular ocean views from this 3 bedroom/3.5 bath townhouse style condominium just steps to the sand.

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
1401 E Brigantine Ave
1401 East Brigantine Avenue, Brigantine, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
Listen to ocean from this gorgeous and spacious 3-story home located on a corner lot directly across from the north-end beach and seawall.

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
3901 Ocean Ave
3901 Ocean Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Ocean views from this penthouse end unit with tandem living room and bedroom deck. Beautiful new kitchen and tile floors throughout the living area. New Summer, Winter or Seasonal rental with 2018 weeks available!

Brigantine
1 Unit Available
407 ALBACORE LANE
407 Albacore Lane, Brigantine, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
YEARLY RENTAL AT THE MOORINGS! GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM & 2.5 BATH LUXURY TOWNHOUSE AT THE MOORINGS WITH EVERY AMENITY! 4 DECKS, GARAGE, HEATED POOL AND MUCH MORE!
Results within 1 mile of Brigantine

Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
60 N Maine Ave
60 North Maine Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
460 sqft
VERY SAFE BUILDING WITH 24 HOUR SECURITY IN RESIDENTIAL AREA. FANTASTIC LOCATION DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE OCEAN AND BOARDWALK. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS FROM YOUR THIRD FLOOR STUDIO BALCONY.

Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
608 N Connecticut Ave
608 North Connecticut Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Magnificent Snug Harbor family home on the bay for summer rental...Comes fully furnished with all stainless steel appliances, central air, gas heat,tile and hardwood floors..Features beautiful decks on all levels with patio..

Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
126 N New Hampshire Ave
126 North New Hampshire Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Newly renovated Single Family detached two story home with Ocean Views ready for yearly or summer rental, move in now! Centrally Located near Atlantic Cities new tourism district, close to the Ocean Resort, Showboat, & Hard Rock, Borgota, Harrahs,

Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
5 Windjammer Ct
5 Windjammer Court, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Newly renovated interior unit in Harboure Point.

Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
307 Grammercy Pl Pl
307 Grammercy Place, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Coming up October 2019....

Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
116 Sunrise Ave
116 Sunrise Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1972 sqft
BEACH BLOCK BEAUTY IN LOVELY ATLANTIC CITY COMMUNITY! Just steps from the beach and great restaurants! This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, gorgeous hardwood flooring, great open floor plan, custom crown molding throughout, and plenty of
Results within 5 miles of Brigantine

Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
112 S Weymouth Ave
112 S Weymouth Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
THE PERFECT CHIC SUMMER GETAWAY! Feel the ocean breeze and hear the WAVES lapping form this 3 story beach block townhouse with a roof top deck with OCEAN VIEWS! 5 bedrooms, 4.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Brigantine, NJ

Brigantine apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

