5216 Ocean Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

This is the summer rental of your dreams! Amazing sunsets, stunning ocean & AC skyline views can be yours as you relax in this oceanfront home after a fun day at the beach! There is room for everyone with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 3 levels, multiple expansive decks and a very spacious open floor plan. The 1st level has 3 bedrooms, the 2nd level features a bright living area/kitchen/dining area with plenty of seating, and the 3rd level features a wonderful master suite and a junior suite. Also features a wet bar, elevator, laundry room, fenced yard, hot tub, and an outside shower. Located right at the Jetty & near the Cove beaches where you can walk on or drive-on with 4x4 vehicle and enjoy a fun day in the sun. Also just minutes over the bridge to the excitement of the AC boardwalk, restaurants and casinos. Rate is weekly summer season