Brigantine, NJ
5216 Ocean Dr
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

5216 Ocean Dr

5216 Ocean Drive South · (609) 204-2935
Brigantine
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

5216 Ocean Drive South, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
This is the summer rental of your dreams! Amazing sunsets, stunning ocean & AC skyline views can be yours as you relax in this oceanfront home after a fun day at the beach! There is room for everyone with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 3 levels, multiple expansive decks and a very spacious open floor plan. The 1st level has 3 bedrooms, the 2nd level features a bright living area/kitchen/dining area with plenty of seating, and the 3rd level features a wonderful master suite and a junior suite. Also features a wet bar, elevator, laundry room, fenced yard, hot tub, and an outside shower. Located right at the Jetty & near the Cove beaches where you can walk on or drive-on with 4x4 vehicle and enjoy a fun day in the sun. Also just minutes over the bridge to the excitement of the AC boardwalk, restaurants and casinos. Rate is weekly summer season

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5216 Ocean Dr have any available units?
5216 Ocean Dr has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5216 Ocean Dr have?
Some of 5216 Ocean Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5216 Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5216 Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5216 Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5216 Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 5216 Ocean Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5216 Ocean Dr does offer parking.
Does 5216 Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5216 Ocean Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5216 Ocean Dr have a pool?
No, 5216 Ocean Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5216 Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 5216 Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5216 Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5216 Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5216 Ocean Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5216 Ocean Dr has units with air conditioning.
