Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beach Bungalow - 9th Street South so close to all stores, Wawa, 1.5 blocks to beach. Perfect location to spend the summers and enjoy the beach and bay. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, nice size back yard. Its yours for the week so enjoy it and kick your feet up and just bring your toothbrush and bathin suit. Brigantine the Best Kept Secret. The Owners will consider a pet. Big detached garage.