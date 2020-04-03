All apartments in Brigantine
Find more places like 2201 Ocean.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brigantine, NJ
/
2201 Ocean
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

2201 Ocean

2201 Ocean Avenue · (609) 992-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brigantine
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2201 Ocean Avenue, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Term for lease is Memorial Day week, May 23rd to Aug 1st: Steps To The Beach, Front and Center A-Zone...A must see Brigantine fortress for rent situated at truly one of the very best locations on the Island. With a 90x119 corner property that is landscaped meticulously at every turn, the home boast crafted finishes throughout. Full stone/brick exterior. An outside private court yard/patio along with a custom awning system will prove to be the ultimate in outdoor living that's just steps to the Beach. 3000 sq. Ft. of quality living space, chefs kitchen w/updated cabinets, new upgraded bathrooms, audio & alarm arrangement, Backup Gas Stand-By generator. Superior mechanicals and construction inside and out! 4 Bedrooms (Queens/1 Bunk), each with their own private bath, 8 Beach Badges, and unreal location to spend the summer in Brigantine. The home is simply magnificent and has to stand as one of the nicest rentals on the Market. Must see inside as the new owner have remodeled. This one of a kind Rancher, with unique room to room designer touches, makes this home one of the Islands Treasures!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Ocean have any available units?
2201 Ocean has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2201 Ocean have?
Some of 2201 Ocean's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Ocean currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Ocean isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Ocean pet-friendly?
No, 2201 Ocean is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 2201 Ocean offer parking?
No, 2201 Ocean does not offer parking.
Does 2201 Ocean have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 Ocean offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Ocean have a pool?
No, 2201 Ocean does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Ocean have accessible units?
No, 2201 Ocean does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Ocean have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 Ocean has units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 Ocean have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 Ocean does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2201 Ocean?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brigantine 1 BedroomsBrigantine 2 Bedrooms
Brigantine 3 BedroomsBrigantine Apartments with Balcony
Brigantine Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJSomers Point, NJ
Blackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJAbsecon, NJStratford, NJTuckerton, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity