2201 Ocean

Term for lease is Memorial Day week, May 23rd to Aug 1st: Steps To The Beach, Front and Center A-Zone...A must see Brigantine fortress for rent situated at truly one of the very best locations on the Island. With a 90x119 corner property that is landscaped meticulously at every turn, the home boast crafted finishes throughout. Full stone/brick exterior. An outside private court yard/patio along with a custom awning system will prove to be the ultimate in outdoor living that's just steps to the Beach. 3000 sq. Ft. of quality living space, chefs kitchen w/updated cabinets, new upgraded bathrooms, audio & alarm arrangement, Backup Gas Stand-By generator. Superior mechanicals and construction inside and out! 4 Bedrooms (Queens/1 Bunk), each with their own private bath, 8 Beach Badges, and unreal location to spend the summer in Brigantine. The home is simply magnificent and has to stand as one of the nicest rentals on the Market. Must see inside as the new owner have remodeled. This one of a kind Rancher, with unique room to room designer touches, makes this home one of the Islands Treasures!