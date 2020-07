Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

WINTER RENTAL. $1200 per month plus utilities. First Floor Unit. Furnished. Pet considered. Beach Block -Steps from the beach. 2 bedrooms - 2 full baths. Off Street Parking. Avail September 2020 to May 2011. Wood laminate floors. Open floor plan. Gas Heat. Central Air. Beds - Queen Bed, 2 twin beds - plus trundle. Queen Sleeper sofa. 3 - 42" Flat Screen Tv's. DVD Player. Movie & Book Library. Games. Wii Player. Linens. Steps to the beach. Shared backyard with patio tables & chairs, BBQ Gas Grill, Outside Shower. Unit has everything you need.