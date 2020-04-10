All apartments in Bridgeton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

41 Cedar St

41 Cedar Street · (856) 473-9040 ext. 5
Location

41 Cedar Street, Bridgeton, NJ 08302

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 41 Cedar St · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
game room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
Bright and Spacious 2 Bedroom Home - Welcome to this lovely 2 bedroom home in the heart of Bridgeton! There is a cozy front porch, perfect for your morning coffee! Inside there is a bright living room that leads into the dining room. The whole house has been freshly painted and cleaned, ready to move in! Just thru the dining room is the kitchen, with space for a small table. Off the back is added space for storage and laundry hook up, as well as access to the spacious back yard. Upstairs, there is a large open space which would be perfect as a play room, office or game room. There are 2 bedrooms on this level and a full bath. There is also a finished attic for extra storage as well as a full basement. Tenant pays all utilities including a reimbursement fee for water, sewer and trash. All tenants must complete a full background check (credit, criminal and eviction records) as well as provide proof of income. Schedule a showing today!

(RLNE5704396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

