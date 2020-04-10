41 Cedar St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony game room extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities game room

Bright and Spacious 2 Bedroom Home - Welcome to this lovely 2 bedroom home in the heart of Bridgeton! There is a cozy front porch, perfect for your morning coffee! Inside there is a bright living room that leads into the dining room. The whole house has been freshly painted and cleaned, ready to move in! Just thru the dining room is the kitchen, with space for a small table. Off the back is added space for storage and laundry hook up, as well as access to the spacious back yard. Upstairs, there is a large open space which would be perfect as a play room, office or game room. There are 2 bedrooms on this level and a full bath. There is also a finished attic for extra storage as well as a full basement. Tenant pays all utilities including a reimbursement fee for water, sewer and trash. All tenants must complete a full background check (credit, criminal and eviction records) as well as provide proof of income. Schedule a showing today!



(RLNE5704396)