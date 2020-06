Amenities

recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Cozy 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home for Rent in Bridgeton NJ $1350 - Welcome to this cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home! This home has been freshly painted and updated and is ready for you to move in. The living room is cozy and inviting as you enter the home. There is a large dining room off the living room with loads of light and open to the kitchen. The kitchen is large enough to create a breakfast nook and has access to the outside (there are appliances pictured in the photos and video; however, they are not operational and not included. Tenant responsible for their own appliances). Upstairs there are three good sized bedrooms and one full bath. Access to the finished attic is thru one of the bedrooms and is good for storage or a play room, office or media room. Check out the video tour https://youtu.be/jPDIWR14gXI and schedule your appointment today!



(RLNE5779103)