Blairstown, NJ
9 DOUGLAS ST
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:40 AM

9 Douglas Street · (908) 852-1333
Location

9 Douglas Street, Blairstown, NJ 07825

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Property Amenities
Must see!! Beautiful 1st floor apartment, completely remodeled in 2018, newer kitchen, bathroom, floors, paint, central air & forced hot air. Large living room & bedrooms, unit offers washer & dryer. Large covered back porch to relax on during warmer weather, use of shared level open back yard. Conveniently located with being minutes to Rt 80... walk to stores, worship, dining, park, schools & Blair Academy! No pets!! Lease application, income verification & credit check to be provided with renters insurance.. All tenants to be screened through ApplyConnect, tenant screening fee is $28.50, to be paid for by tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 DOUGLAS ST have any available units?
9 DOUGLAS ST has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 DOUGLAS ST have?
Some of 9 DOUGLAS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 DOUGLAS ST currently offering any rent specials?
9 DOUGLAS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 DOUGLAS ST pet-friendly?
No, 9 DOUGLAS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blairstown.
Does 9 DOUGLAS ST offer parking?
No, 9 DOUGLAS ST does not offer parking.
Does 9 DOUGLAS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 DOUGLAS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 DOUGLAS ST have a pool?
No, 9 DOUGLAS ST does not have a pool.
Does 9 DOUGLAS ST have accessible units?
No, 9 DOUGLAS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 9 DOUGLAS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 DOUGLAS ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 DOUGLAS ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9 DOUGLAS ST has units with air conditioning.
