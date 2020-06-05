9 DOUGLAS ST

Amenities

Must see!! Beautiful 1st floor apartment, completely remodeled in 2018, newer kitchen, bathroom, floors, paint, central air & forced hot air. Large living room & bedrooms, unit offers washer & dryer. Large covered back porch to relax on during warmer weather, use of shared level open back yard. Conveniently located with being minutes to Rt 80... walk to stores, worship, dining, park, schools & Blair Academy! No pets!! Lease application, income verification & credit check to be provided with renters insurance.. All tenants to be screened through ApplyConnect, tenant screening fee is $28.50, to be paid for by tenant