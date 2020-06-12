/
2 bedroom apartments
93 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Blackwood, NJ
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
9 FANELLI LANE
9 Fanelli Lane, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2048 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom, first floor apartment has off street parking. Large living room, private laundry, gas heat, central air, gas cooking, dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal & wood burning fireplace in the living room.
100 HAINES AVENUE
100 Haines Avenue, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1868 sqft
Nice upstairs unit in desirable Blackwood community. Near bus line and shopping. New carpet in all main rooms. Large storage area. Spacious bedrooms. Eat in Kitchen w/wood floor, Laundry Room, Washer/Dryer, Comfortable Living Room.
Results within 1 mile of Blackwood
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
537 HIGHLAND ESTATES
537 Highland Estates, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1142 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom END UNIT condo in over 55 community currently available for rent.
2401 WIMBLEDON WAY
2401 Wimbledon Way, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1032 sqft
Wonderfully updated 2 bedroom 1st floor condo with modern kitchen including granite counters and stainless steel appliances, wood laminate flooring, newer carpet, separate laundry, master bedroom with walk-in closet, large bathroom with walk in
Results within 5 miles of Blackwood
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1174 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
784 sqft
Offering both one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Stratford, New Jersey, Brookview Manor Apartments is committed to going above and beyond. Nestled on sprawling green lawns, our community offers a myriad of amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1160 sqft
Crafted to enhance your lifestyle, the incredible amenities at Timber Ridge will help you live your best life.
Haddon Knolls
405 North White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Knolls in Haddon Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.
40 E. 6th Avenue
40 East 6th Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Visit this two bedroom unit located in Runnemede NJ. Unit includes one full bath, living room, kitchen, unfinished basement with washer and dryer included.
713 RUTLAND COURT
713 Rutland Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Welcome to 713 Rutland Court in desirable Canterbury Mews! Resting on a quiet cul-de-sac, this wonderful 2-story home is bright, spacious and clean.
133 FRANKLIN CIRCLE
133 Franklin Cir, Echelon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1394 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 133 FRANKLIN CIRCLE in Echelon. View photos, descriptions and more!
607 COVINGTON COURT
607 Covington Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1022 sqft
Official Listing Agent - The Mike Lentz Team 856-373-4885 - Great first floor end unit in the Peachtree neighborhood of Washington Township! This home offers offers updated flooring and a large living room, dining area and generously sized kitchen
1400 HUNTINGDON MEWS
1400 Huntingdon Mews, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
882 sqft
Location, location, location. Immaculate and newly and professionally painted. Great lower end unit condo with two beds and two bath. Great location within walking distance to shopping and transportation.
512 SWIFTWATER COURT
512 Swiftwater Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1556 sqft
538 SHETLAND COURT
538 Shetland Ct, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1131 sqft
Second floor, end unit with loft in desirable Hunt Club. This home has two bedrooms. The master has a walk in closet and there is one full bath and a separate laundry room.
2001 TALL PINES
2001 Tall Pnes, Pine Hill, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1240 sqft
Great Rental 2 master bedrooms suites with master bathrooms , eat in kitchen , living room, dining room combination .You're close to all major highways and Mass public transportation. All new carpets and home is ready to go.
