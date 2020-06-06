56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2

Amenities

This second floor two bedroom, two bathroom property has been completely updated and is flooded with natural light. The property includes an outdoor entertaining area and is located within blocks of downtown Bernardsville and the train station. Utilities including heat, water, and electric are all included in the rent. The basement and garage are not included, but are available for an additional fee. Convenient access to major highways and NYC with train/bus services. Please note that the unit has been professionally sanitized and is currently vacant. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT!