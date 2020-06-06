All apartments in Bernardsville
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:59 PM

56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2

56 Mount Airy Road · (908) 696-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

56 Mount Airy Road, Bernardsville, NJ 07924

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This second floor two bedroom, two bathroom property has been completely updated and is flooded with natural light. The property includes an outdoor entertaining area and is located within blocks of downtown Bernardsville and the train station. Utilities including heat, water, and electric are all included in the rent. The basement and garage are not included, but are available for an additional fee. Convenient access to major highways and NYC with train/bus services. Please note that the unit has been professionally sanitized and is currently vacant. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2 have any available units?
56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bernardsville.
Does 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 MOUNT AIRY RD Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
