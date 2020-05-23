23 MORRISTOWN RD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated media room extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Large, bright and open newly renovated 1 bdrm,1 bath apartment welcomes you home! Spacious bedroom with two closets, natural light fills the open living room that leads into the new kitchen with updated appliances including a Bosch dishwasher! Additional storage in the attic may be used. This apt is above Party Package USA, conveniently situated in a prime downtown location. Short distance to shops, restaurants, movie theater and Bernardsville Train Station. Easy access to Rt. 287, 24 & 78.