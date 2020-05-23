All apartments in Bernardsville
Find more places like 23 MORRISTOWN RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bernardsville, NJ
/
23 MORRISTOWN RD
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:02 PM

23 MORRISTOWN RD

23 Morristown Road · (973) 214-6789
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bernardsville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23 Morristown Road, Bernardsville, NJ 07924

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Large, bright and open newly renovated 1 bdrm,1 bath apartment welcomes you home! Spacious bedroom with two closets, natural light fills the open living room that leads into the new kitchen with updated appliances including a Bosch dishwasher! Additional storage in the attic may be used. This apt is above Party Package USA, conveniently situated in a prime downtown location. Short distance to shops, restaurants, movie theater and Bernardsville Train Station. Easy access to Rt. 287, 24 & 78.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 MORRISTOWN RD have any available units?
23 MORRISTOWN RD has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 MORRISTOWN RD have?
Some of 23 MORRISTOWN RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 MORRISTOWN RD currently offering any rent specials?
23 MORRISTOWN RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 MORRISTOWN RD pet-friendly?
No, 23 MORRISTOWN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bernardsville.
Does 23 MORRISTOWN RD offer parking?
No, 23 MORRISTOWN RD does not offer parking.
Does 23 MORRISTOWN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 MORRISTOWN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 MORRISTOWN RD have a pool?
No, 23 MORRISTOWN RD does not have a pool.
Does 23 MORRISTOWN RD have accessible units?
No, 23 MORRISTOWN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 23 MORRISTOWN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 MORRISTOWN RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 MORRISTOWN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 MORRISTOWN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 23 MORRISTOWN RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bernardsville 1 BedroomsBernardsville 2 Bedrooms
Bernardsville Apartments with ParkingBernardsville Apartments with Pool
Bernardsville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJ
Harrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJBradley Gardens, NJTotowa, NJFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJ
Kenvil, NJSomerville, NJMendham, NJMartinsville, NJHighland Lake, NJRahway, NJButler, NJIselin, NJRockaway, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity