Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

87 Apartments for rent in Berlin, NJ with balcony

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
103 ESTAUGH AVENUE
103 Estaugh Avenue, Berlin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1204 sqft
Charming victorian style home in historic berlin Boro. Updated kitchen and baths. First floor consists of LR, DR, kitchen, den/bedroom, mud room and bath. Second floor includes 2 bedrooms and full bath. Property has recently been painted.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
34 GLACIER DRIVE
34 Glacier Drive, Berlin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Well maintained "Chesapeake II" model in Lonaconing East! This home features an open floor plan that leads outside to an EP Henry Patio great for entertaining or relaxing! The main floor showcases gorgeous hardwood floors in the foyer with 9'
Results within 5 miles of Berlin
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
$
63 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,065
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Verified

Fox Pointe

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
12 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$940
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Verified

The Vista

Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
1 Unit Available
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Crafted to enhance your lifestyle, the incredible amenities at Timber Ridge will help you live your best life.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
41 BRIDGEWATER DRIVE
41 Bridgewater Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
788 sqft
Fresh and clean first floor condo in the Oaks Hollow area of Kings Grant. This beautiful condo has brand new carpet and an updated kitchen. There is a covered patio to enjoy the outdoors and privacy abounds with the wooded views.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1054 PENDLETON COURT
1054 Pendleton Court, Echelon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated townhome in desirable Three Ponds. Stunning floors, neutral paint colors and a fantastic kitchen, this is not your typical rental.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
731 W. Wood Ave
731 West Wood Avenue, Somerdale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 293425 Cozy 3 bedroom 2.5 bath bungalow with enclosed front porch and large back yard. Property is in a great location 2 blocks from Sterling High School.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
304 HIDDEN DRIVE
304 Hidden Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2105 sqft
3 story Diana II model features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths & laundry on 2nd level, 3rd bedroom & bath & walk-in closet on 3rd level, large open Foyer w/ hardwood floors, huge Kitchen & Living Rm/ Dining Rm combo on 1st floor w/sliders to rear deck & 1 car

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
105 SIMI COURT
105 Simi Court, Ashland, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2580 sqft
Welcome to this Beautiful home on the East side of Cherry Hill. This exclusive home is on a very quiet street. This home is vey spacious and has an open floor plan with lots of natural sunlight.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
28 TAVERN LANE
28 Tavern Lane, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1720 sqft
Formal model home ready for it's new owner!! Come check out this end unit 3 story town home with a one car garage.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
301 FERN DRIVE
301 Fern Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2042 sqft
Beautiful ranch home for rent in Marlton Lakes! Sitting on an oversized corner lot across the street from the lake, this home offers loads of lush, professional landscaping (that owners will continue to have professionally maintained).

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE
15 Gettysburg Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1801 sqft
great home lots of storage in attic and 2 car garage and basement . deck nice yard , quiet street not a main street , great blue ribbon awarded schools close to patico train to phila . and close to shopping .

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9 IRON GATE ROAD
9 Iron Gate Rd, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1561 sqft
Welcome to 9 Iron Gate Rd, a beautiful Tydings floor plan. The Tydings offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage and amazing 1700sq ft of living space.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
26 YORKSHIRE ROAD
26 Yorkshire Road, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Welcome to your new home! This gorgeous updated 3-bedroom and 1-full bathroom rental in Gloucester Township has it all! Walk into your spacious kitchen with newer appliances and living room with updated carpet and a sliding glass door leading out

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
73 HOPEWELL RD
73 Hopewell Road, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
4598 sqft
Welcome to Country Life! A Outdoorsman Paradise!! This (3) )Bedroom (1) full bath rancher is nestled on a Private lake estate.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
22 BRIDLE COURT
22 Bridle Court, Springdale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1909 sqft
This recently vacated townhome is surprisingly spacious and is in the desirable Short Hills development. Bright main floor with a modern kitchen and large eating area.

1 of 12

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
39 SWEETFERN COURT
39 Sweetfern Court, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1011 sqft
Recently Updated!! Largest model in Shannon Greene - move-in condition! Backyard privacy with condo facing rear of complex, sliding doors to concrete patio and woods/grassy area. NEW laminate florring throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
114 CELESTINO COURT
114 Celestino Court, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
Well Maintained two story town home with full walk out basement and one car garage end unit.

1 of 38

Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
10 FAIRWAY DRIVE
10 Fairway Drive, Camden County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
4042 sqft
This custom built home in the sought after Fairway Estates sits on a one acre wooded lot with lots of privacy, Entrance into this beautiful home starts with a large foyer with hardwood floors,cathedral ceiling and a 1\2 bath.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
14 United States Avenue East - A
14 United States Avenue East, Gibbsboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1132 sqft
Welcome to this freshly updated duplex that has a lot to offer. Conveniently located in Gibbsboro; close to an amazing school district and lots to do! This lovely unit offers 2 great sized bedrooms and 1 bathrooms.

1 of 34

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
135 1ST AVENUE
135 1st Avenue, Lindenwold, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1664 sqft
Come see this adorable, newly redone cape cod house! Walk in the front door and be amazed at the light in the room. This has been freshly painted, has new carpeting, updated kitchen and baths and is ready for the next new owner to just move right in.

1 of 24

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
5063 MAIN STREET
5063 Main Street, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2434 sqft
Spacious Townhome located in the desirable Terrace Grand at Main Street section of Voorhees.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Berlin, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Berlin renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

