2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 28 2020 at 6:36 AM
52 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Berlin, NJ
1 of 14
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
103 ESTAUGH AVENUE
103 Estaugh Avenue, Berlin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1204 sqft
Charming victorian style home in historic berlin Boro. Updated kitchen and baths. First floor consists of LR, DR, kitchen, den/bedroom, mud room and bath. Second floor includes 2 bedrooms and full bath. Property has recently been painted.
Results within 1 mile of Berlin
1 of 12
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
34 GLACIER DRIVE
34 Glacier Drive, Berlin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Well maintained "Chesapeake II" model in Lonaconing East! This home features an open floor plan that leads outside to an EP Henry Patio great for entertaining or relaxing! The main floor showcases gorgeous hardwood floors in the foyer with 9'
1 of 8
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
334 MINCK AVENUE
334 Minck Avenue, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1004 sqft
Immediate availability! Don't miss out of this fantastic SFH rental located on a tree-lined street in West Berlin. Fantastic location close to Route 561, Route 73 and other major roadways.
Results within 5 miles of Berlin
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 28 at 06:34am
7 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 28 at 06:55am
5 Units Available
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
1 of 22
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
706 THE WOODS
706 The Woods, Springdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
924 sqft
For rent! Welcome to 706 The Woods. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and all the major highways which make your daily commute a breeze.
1 of 7
Last updated June 28 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1607 Huntingdon Mews
1607 Huntingdon Mews, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
946 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms & dining room. Close to grocery stores,outlet,banks,restaurants,parks & more. All rooms have natural lighting Coming in from all windows.
1 of 7
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1400 HUNTINGDON MEWS
1400 Huntingdon Mews, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
882 sqft
Location, location, location. Immaculate and newly and professionally painted. Great lower end unit condo with two beds and two bath. Great location within walking distance to shopping and transportation.
1 of 22
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
2001 TALL PINES
2001 Tall Pnes, Pine Hill, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1240 sqft
Great Rental 2 master bedrooms suites with master bathrooms , eat in kitchen , living room, dining room combination .You're close to all major highways and Mass public transportation. All new carpets and home is ready to go.
1 of 1
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1809 ROBERTS WAY
1809 Roberts Way, Echelon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1006 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1809 ROBERTS WAY in Echelon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Berlin
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 28 at 06:44am
$
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1144 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 28 at 06:33am
11 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 28 at 06:20am
16 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 28 at 12:38am
39 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1167 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 27 at 10:44am
11 Units Available
Hunters Chase
100 Hunt Club Trl, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
914 sqft
Hunters Chase offers comfortable apartments in a variety of floor plans. Units feature fireplaces, refrigerators, in-unit laundry fixtures and carpet. The community is pet friendly and offers a pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 27 at 09:52am
18 Units Available
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1168 sqft
Brand New Construction! Preleasing now for September 1, 2019!! Apartment homes are leasing quickly, so come visit today! Welcome to Barclay Chase at Marlton Apartments, an astonishing apartment and retail community where resort-style living blends
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 27 at 09:52am
3 Units Available
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1011 sqft
It’s apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 27 at 09:52am
4 Units Available
MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS
125 E Main St, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1139 sqft
Conveniently located on Main Street in historic Marlton, New Jersey. Marlton Gateway Apartments extends an indulgent way of living to this lovely downtown business district.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 28 at 06:43am
21 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 28 at 06:36am
36 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
9 Units Available
Villager at Barton Run
300 Barton Run Blvd, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1099 sqft
Welcome home to The Villager at Barton Run. Our serene, tree-lined community offers upgraded 1-and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality design.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 28 at 06:14am
$
2 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1178 sqft
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
