810 WEST AVENUE

This year in-season got $9,800/week - rent next season from Memorial Day - Labor Day 80k. It's all about location with this 4 bed, 3 full bth LEHYC bay front nautical dream. The refreshing bright&contemporary aesthetic features windows&sliders across the entire west elevation to the Liberty Thoroughfare & Mordecai Island.Entertaining was at the forefront of the design inspiration, with the open-concept LR with fireplace that flows into the DR. The dining area is framed in water views&a breakfast bar that gives way to the gourmet kitchen w/top of the line stainless appliances. A private guest room & full bath,complete this fabulous space. Up a level, the entire west elevation is dedicated to the master suite overlooking the bay to the mainland. The m. bth comes complete with his & hers vanity w/a glass-enclosed shower. Two addt'l bedrooms with a full bath all command water views.Enjoy the magnificent outdoor entertaining areas across 3 levels of decks&terraces, see more...,providing panoramic views of the picturesque sunrises & sunsets. The location offers access to the action-packed events of Beach Haven, but off the beaten path in the tranquil section next to the Little Egg Harbor Yacht Club.