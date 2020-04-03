All apartments in Beach Haven
810 WEST AVENUE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:47 PM

810 WEST AVENUE

810 South West Avenue · (609) 492-4444
Location

810 South West Avenue, Beach Haven, NJ 08008

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This year in-season got $9,800/week - rent next season from Memorial Day - Labor Day 80k. It's all about location with this 4 bed, 3 full bth LEHYC bay front nautical dream. The refreshing bright&contemporary aesthetic features windows&sliders across the entire west elevation to the Liberty Thoroughfare & Mordecai Island.Entertaining was at the forefront of the design inspiration, with the open-concept LR with fireplace that flows into the DR. The dining area is framed in water views&a breakfast bar that gives way to the gourmet kitchen w/top of the line stainless appliances. A private guest room & full bath,complete this fabulous space. Up a level, the entire west elevation is dedicated to the master suite overlooking the bay to the mainland. The m. bth comes complete with his & hers vanity w/a glass-enclosed shower. Two addt'l bedrooms with a full bath all command water views.Enjoy the magnificent outdoor entertaining areas across 3 levels of decks&terraces, see more...,providing panoramic views of the picturesque sunrises & sunsets. The location offers access to the action-packed events of Beach Haven, but off the beaten path in the tranquil section next to the Little Egg Harbor Yacht Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 WEST AVENUE have any available units?
810 WEST AVENUE has a unit available for $9,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 810 WEST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
810 WEST AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 WEST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 810 WEST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beach Haven.
Does 810 WEST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 810 WEST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 810 WEST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 WEST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 WEST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 810 WEST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 810 WEST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 810 WEST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 810 WEST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 WEST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 WEST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 WEST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
