1 bedroom apartments
50 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bay Head, NJ
Bay Head
680 Main Avenue
680 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
WEEKLY summer rental. Perfect weekend getaway. 1 bedroom condo (sleeps four), 1 block from the beach, parking space for 1 car, outdoor grill, expansive front porch to relax on, common laundry room and separate storage area for each unit.
Bay Head
632 Main Avenue
632 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Winter Rental! This is not an annual rental. It has been rented for the summer. $1,200 per mos. Totally redone Studio apartment, close to beach, short walk to town & accessible to train.
Results within 1 mile of Bay Head
Point Pleasant
1128 Borden Avenue
1128 Borden Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
655 sqft
NO PETS
Point Pleasant Beach
310 Maryland Avenue
310 Maryland Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
686 sqft
Summer Rental in Bay Head By The Sea! Updated, 1st floor 1 bedroom condo, close to beach with in-ground pool. Features include beautiful new hardwood floors, updated bath, eat-in kit, spacious living room & over sized bedroom with double closets.
Results within 5 miles of Bay Head
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,110
1210 sqft
At Brandywyne at Brielle, you can enjoy life by the shore. For a spacious seaside living space with luxurious features, make your move to our ranch-style apartments for rent at the Jersey Shore, in Brielle, New Jersey.
Atlantic Manor
1507 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,445
711 sqft
Altantic Manor apartments are surrounded by numerous shopping malls such as Circle Factory Outlets, and The Sea Girt Mall.
1578 Harbor Boulevard 19
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,697
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 222541 *NO BROKER FEE* *GREAT PRICE* *SPECIALS FOR A LIMITED TIME- WAIVED APPLICATION FEE, $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT, NO AMENITY FEE, DISCOUNT PARKING & $350 UPFRONT CONCESSION! *DISCOUNTED FERRY
19 Skyline Drive
19 Skyline Drive, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
800 sqft
Winding River Immediate Occupancy in Herbertsville's best kept adult community secret. Excellent north Brick location very convenient to all Jersey Shore amenities including marinas, restaurants, beach, boardwalk, all shopping and medical services.
Manasquan
197 Parker Avenue
197 Parker Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
687 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 197 Parker Avenue in Manasquan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Point Pleasant
1508 Beaver Dam Road
1508 Beaver Dam Road, Point Pleasant, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
800 sqft
2nd Floor bright end unit apartment. With off street parking. No Pets, No Smokers, all applications must have NTN. Includes Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator. Stove & Microwave.
3 Ward Drive
3 Ward Drive, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Waterfront property located in the beautiful area surrounding Barnegat Bay. A perfect vacation home for summer or all year living.
Manasquan
306 First Avenue
306 1st Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$8,500
Great Studio Available for the Summer Season. Close to all Manasquan has to offer for a memorable summer.
Brielle
715 Union Avenue
715 Union Avenue, Brielle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
(2) Units Remaining! Whalers Quay in Brielle. Located close to Highway 35/34 for quick access, as well as downtown Manasquan and Pt. Pleasant Beach. This unit is a 1-BR stand alone Modular (w/Central A/C) @ ($1,300/mo + Electric/Gas).
112 1/2 Mckay
112 1/2 McKay Dr, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath rental property in desirable neighborhood,
3 Pompton Plains Drive
3 Pompton Plains Drive, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
Winding River Village Adult Community. End Unit with one bedroom, one bath and laundry room. New stove. The front of the home faces Skyline so it may appear as 3 Skyline Drive. Located across the street from the clubhouse.
2405 Paynters Road
2405 Paynters Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Immaculate updated one bedroom 1 bath unit offering rear balcony, updated kitchen & bath. Sorry, no pets.
Results within 10 miles of Bay Head
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,780
868 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,705
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
600 sqft
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,855
874 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Belmar
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
745 sqft
At Ocean Harbor Apartments, choose from a wide variety of unique and spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Belmar, New Jersey.
Spring Lake Heights
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
696 sqft
Located less than a mile from beautiful Spring Lake Beach, The Heights at Spring Lake is here to welcome you home. Choose your ideal floor plan from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Spring Lake, New Jersey.
Spring Lake Heights
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
851 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Arms, LLC in Spring Lake Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bradley Beach
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
Perfectly positioned just one block from the surf and sand of the Jersey Shore, Terrace Lake Apartments is home to modern apartments and laidback beachside living. We offer one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, New Jersey.
