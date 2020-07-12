174 Apartments for rent in Avenel, NJ with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Avenel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Avenel
Kings Gardens Apartments
24 Walter Dr, Avenel, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Kings Gardens is conveniently situated near Routes 1-9, The Garden State Parkway & Route 287, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and JFK Hospital.
Results within 1 mile of Avenel

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
518 Garden Avenue
518 Garden Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Rent this New York City Commuter's Dream! Move right in this fully renovated four-bedrooms, one-bathroom Cape Cod. Hardwood floors. Totally renovated large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. Sun room off the kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Rahway
41-51 E CHERRY ST
41-51 East Cherry Street, Rahway, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
A MUST SEE, NICE QUIET UNIT, STAINLESS STEEL,GRANITE,WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT, DOWNTOWN RAHWAY! WALKING DISTANCE TO TRAIN STATION NYC.
Results within 5 miles of Avenel
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
5 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,015
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
4 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
$
15 Units Available
The Waterfront
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
Studio
$1,219
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
900 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
Elmora
Linden Arms
811 Linden Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
825 sqft
Downtown Convenience, Country Charm. Linden Arms is a friendly community offering top of the line service, amenities, and value tucked away in a quiet part of town.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
44 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Elmora
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions. LEASING SPECIALs: First month free ON SELECT UNITS.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1570 sqft
Located in the historic town of Cranford, 24 Springfield Ave is a vintage mid-rise featuring all the modern furnishings one would hope for in a new home. Located on the Rahway River the views from most apartment homes are a feast for the eyes.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Bayberry Gardens Apartments
107 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bayberry Gardens Apartments is located in the heart of Scotch Plains, New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
810 sqft
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
$
Contact for Availability
Carteret
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,565
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1067 sqft
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
92 Units Available
Roselle
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 13 at 08:55pm
Contact for Availability
Elmora
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
11 Units Available
Elmora
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1138 sqft
Chilton Towers has all the conveniences of high rise living just 25 minutes from New York City! Located in the beautiful Elmora section of Elizabeth, residents can walk to shopping, schools, public transportation, and are minutes from Routes 1, 9,

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Carteret
74 Pershing Ave
74 Pershing Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
No Pets Allowed (RLNE5925174)

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
211 n park ave 2
211 Park Avenue, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
211 - Property Id: 292271 Very cozey 2 bedroom located in a nice neighborhood. 2nd floor walk-up newly painted modern kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors throughout this home plenty storage space.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Iselin
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
918 CRICKET LN
918 Cricket Lane, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available for immediate occupancy! 2 bed/1 bath condo for rent in the beautifully maintained Wyndmoor Condominium community in Woodbridge, NJ.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Prince's Bay
178 Foster Road
178 Foster Road, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2728 sqft
Gorgeous brand new construction 3 bedroom 3 bathroom duplex apartment in the heart of Princes Bay Staten Island! This stunning 2800+sf apartment features sleek hardwood floors, high ceilings, custom molding, spacious living and dining area, modern

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Bayway
713-715 POLONIA AVE
713-715 Polonia Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2nd FL Unit - 2 BDRM w/ closets, 1 BDRM/office, 1 Bath, wood Floors, Kitchen w/ SS Appliances Frig Included, Stove has Air Fryer Option, Granite Counters, LAUNDRY Hook Up & Large Storage in BASEMENT.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwestern Perth Amboy
316 Watson Ave B4
316 Watson Avenue, Perth Amboy, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Perth Amboy right off Smith street - Property Id: 313434 1 bedroom. New floors. New counter top and sink. New stove. off street parking. Please fill out the application and I do require a background check it cost $45 dollars.
City Guide for Avenel, NJ

Avenel, New Jersey, is a town within a town. Technically, not a city in its own right, Avenel sits inside the Woodbridge Township, and holds the odd, but not too uncommon, title of "unincorporated community."

Moving to Avenel, New Jersey, means you are moving to the Woodbridge Township in Middlesex County. Avenel is a census designated place that sits within Woodbridge. That is just a fancy way of saying it is a town of sorts recognized by the U.S. Census Bureau, but it hasn't grown up enough to gain the official title of "township" itself. Whether you consider yourself part of Woodbridge or Avenel, you are still opting to live in an area that is near enough to New York City to be fabulous, just minus the big city chaos. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Avenel, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Avenel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

