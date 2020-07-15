Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:42 PM

72 Apartments for rent in Avenel, NJ with garages

Avenel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
518 Garden Avenue
518 Garden Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Rent this New York City Commuter's Dream! Move right in this fully renovated four-bedrooms, one-bathroom Cape Cod. Hardwood floors. Totally renovated large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. Sun room off the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Avenel
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the historic town of Cranford, 24 Springfield Ave is a vintage mid-rise featuring all the modern furnishings one would hope for in a new home. Located on the Rahway River the views from most apartment homes are a feast for the eyes.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
46 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:10 PM
4 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Bayberry Gardens Apartments
107 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bayberry Gardens Apartments is located in the heart of Scotch Plains, New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
3 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
810 sqft
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 09:34 AM
92 Units Available
Roselle
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 13 at 08:55 PM
Contact for Availability
Elmora
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Peterstown
313 PALMER ST
313 Palmer Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Don't miss out on this 2nd Floor Apartment! Features include 3 Bedrooms, Eat in Kitchen, 1 Full Bathroom, Living Room, Dining Room, 1 Car Garage Parking Plus 1 Parking Spot, Will be Freshly Painted & More...

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Southwestern Perth Amboy
363 Federal Court
363 Federal Court, Perth Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Renter's Delight! This incredible 3 bedroom town-home offers 3 levels of luxurious living! Centrally located in the heart of Perth Amboy, this home features 2 full baths, 2 half baths, open-concept living with a large eat-in kitchen, family room

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Tottenville
219 Carteret St
219 Carteret Street, Staten Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2600 sqft
Available 09/15/20 DETACHED 4 BDRM- 2.5 BATHS - Property Id: 153309 TOTTENVILLE: Spacious custom built home with 4 bdrms, 3 bath. Hardwood floors, double door two story foyer entry.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Westfield
215 MYRTLE AVE
215 Myrtle Avenue, Westfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1600 sqft
Spacious 2.5 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayway
622 BRITTON ST
622 Britton Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Immaculate single family house featuring living-room, formal dining room, eat-in-kitchen, 2 full bathrooms, finished basement with laundry room and walk in closet. The master was converted from 2 to 1 bedroom and is huge with a walk in closet.
Results within 10 miles of Avenel
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:43 PM
1 Unit Available
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,234
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with tile flooring, dining rooms, window coverings, tubs and eat-in kitchens. Close proximity to University Middle School and greater Newark.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
11 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,266
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,998
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,878
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
$
20 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,855
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
14 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,780
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
6 Units Available
Summit
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,713
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1000 sqft
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
11 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,225
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
709 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
27 Units Available
Constable Hook
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,705
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,848
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1113 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY OFFERING 2 MONTH FREE + 1 YEAR STORAGE ON 14 MONTH LEASE! We have 1 & 2 bedroom rentals starting at $1658/mo *Net effective with current rent concession special. Welcome to 19 East.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
5 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
10 Lee St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
910 sqft
Come join our wonderful community! We are minutes from Middlesex College, shopping, dining, restaurants, entertainment and within walking distance to local schools. Also in close proximity to major roadways such as Rt. 1, Rt. 18 and the NJ Turnpike.
City Guide for Avenel, NJ

Avenel, New Jersey, is a town within a town. Technically, not a city in its own right, Avenel sits inside the Woodbridge Township, and holds the odd, but not too uncommon, title of "unincorporated community."

Moving to Avenel, New Jersey, means you are moving to the Woodbridge Township in Middlesex County. Avenel is a census designated place that sits within Woodbridge. That is just a fancy way of saying it is a town of sorts recognized by the U.S. Census Bureau, but it hasn't grown up enough to gain the official title of "township" itself. Whether you consider yourself part of Woodbridge or Avenel, you are still opting to live in an area that is near enough to New York City to be fabulous, just minus the big city chaos. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Avenel, NJ

Avenel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

