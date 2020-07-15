72 Apartments for rent in Avenel, NJ with garages
Avenel, New Jersey, is a town within a town. Technically, not a city in its own right, Avenel sits inside the Woodbridge Township, and holds the odd, but not too uncommon, title of "unincorporated community."
Moving to Avenel, New Jersey, means you are moving to the Woodbridge Township in Middlesex County. Avenel is a census designated place that sits within Woodbridge. That is just a fancy way of saying it is a town of sorts recognized by the U.S. Census Bureau, but it hasn't grown up enough to gain the official title of "township" itself. Whether you consider yourself part of Woodbridge or Avenel, you are still opting to live in an area that is near enough to New York City to be fabulous, just minus the big city chaos. See more
Avenel apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.