Welcome to 51 E Kings Highway. This large 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment has all new painting, and updated hardwood floors newly installed in February 2020. The second floor unit has a large mudroom and coat closet. You will walk into a large open space, that can be used as a dining room, and an additional living space. There's a bedroom to the left of the open room. Then you enter the eat-in kitchen, adjacent to the full bathroom. The hallway then leads to another bedroom, and expansive living room, with large bay window. The home is flooded with natural lights, with plenty of windows and ceiling lights. The property is within walking distance of Haddon Heights, CVS, dry cleaning, medical facilities, and restaurants. Perfectly located 1.5 miles from downtown Haddonfield, and the PATCO High Speed Line Station. Central to major highways, and Philadelphia. Call Alex Robinson at 410-353-9791 for a private viewing. The unit is a smoke free, and pet free.