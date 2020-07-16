All apartments in Audubon
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

51 E KINGS HIGHWAY

51 East Kings Highway · (410) 353-9791
Location

51 East Kings Highway, Audubon, NJ 08106

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1164 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to 51 E Kings Highway. This large 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment has all new painting, and updated hardwood floors newly installed in February 2020. The second floor unit has a large mudroom and coat closet. You will walk into a large open space, that can be used as a dining room, and an additional living space. There's a bedroom to the left of the open room. Then you enter the eat-in kitchen, adjacent to the full bathroom. The hallway then leads to another bedroom, and expansive living room, with large bay window. The home is flooded with natural lights, with plenty of windows and ceiling lights. The property is within walking distance of Haddon Heights, CVS, dry cleaning, medical facilities, and restaurants. Perfectly located 1.5 miles from downtown Haddonfield, and the PATCO High Speed Line Station. Central to major highways, and Philadelphia. Call Alex Robinson at 410-353-9791 for a private viewing. The unit is a smoke free, and pet free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 E KINGS HIGHWAY have any available units?
51 E KINGS HIGHWAY has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 E KINGS HIGHWAY have?
Some of 51 E KINGS HIGHWAY's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 E KINGS HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
51 E KINGS HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 E KINGS HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 E KINGS HIGHWAY is pet friendly.
Does 51 E KINGS HIGHWAY offer parking?
No, 51 E KINGS HIGHWAY does not offer parking.
Does 51 E KINGS HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 E KINGS HIGHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 E KINGS HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 51 E KINGS HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 51 E KINGS HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 51 E KINGS HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 51 E KINGS HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 E KINGS HIGHWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 E KINGS HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 E KINGS HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
