413 MAPLE AVENUE

Great, responsible Landlord who takes tremendous pride in the property , and is seeking tenants that will do the same. This open floor plan, large 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment sits on a quiet residential street in Audubon. The home is just 2.5 blocks from Haddon Lake! The owner has painted the entire unit neutral, replacing the stove/range, and putting in a new tub-surround. The laundry with full size washer and dryer is in the basement which is shared with the upstairs tenant, but the first floor unit has it's own locked entrance to the basement. There is plenty of room in the basement to store your things.You will enjoy the 3 season sun-room just off the kitchen with a separate entrance to the lovely fenced serene back yard!This is a clean unit, and the owner will absolutely NOT consider nor allow any pets or smoking! The owner will pay the water and sewer, and the tenant will be responsible for paying the gas, electric, and cable/internet. Tenants income must be at least 3 times the rent to qualify. Tenant must complete an NTN report for anyone over 18 years old ($50 NTN fee per adult), provide proof of income, copy of drivers license, and proof of employment. Call to show. 24 Hours notice required! Tenant must provide owner with proof of renter's insurance. Tenants must submit a completed W-9, and tenant's agent must submit a completed company W-9. Make your appointment to see this truly refreshing and lovely rental! Call 609-338-1690 to schedule a showing.