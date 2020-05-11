All apartments in Audubon
Find more places like 413 MAPLE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Audubon, NJ
/
413 MAPLE AVENUE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:47 AM

413 MAPLE AVENUE

413 Maple Avenue · (856) 810-8282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Audubon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

413 Maple Avenue, Audubon, NJ 08106

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1582 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Great, responsible Landlord who takes tremendous pride in the property , and is seeking tenants that will do the same. This open floor plan, large 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment sits on a quiet residential street in Audubon. The home is just 2.5 blocks from Haddon Lake! The owner has painted the entire unit neutral, replacing the stove/range, and putting in a new tub-surround. The laundry with full size washer and dryer is in the basement which is shared with the upstairs tenant, but the first floor unit has it's own locked entrance to the basement. There is plenty of room in the basement to store your things.You will enjoy the 3 season sun-room just off the kitchen with a separate entrance to the lovely fenced serene back yard!This is a clean unit, and the owner will absolutely NOT consider nor allow any pets or smoking! The owner will pay the water and sewer, and the tenant will be responsible for paying the gas, electric, and cable/internet. Tenants income must be at least 3 times the rent to qualify. Tenant must complete an NTN report for anyone over 18 years old ($50 NTN fee per adult), provide proof of income, copy of drivers license, and proof of employment. Call to show. 24 Hours notice required! Tenant must provide owner with proof of renter's insurance. Tenants must submit a completed W-9, and tenant's agent must submit a completed company W-9. Make your appointment to see this truly refreshing and lovely rental! Call 609-338-1690 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 MAPLE AVENUE have any available units?
413 MAPLE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 413 MAPLE AVENUE have?
Some of 413 MAPLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 MAPLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
413 MAPLE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 MAPLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 MAPLE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 413 MAPLE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 413 MAPLE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 413 MAPLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 MAPLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 MAPLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 413 MAPLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 413 MAPLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 413 MAPLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 413 MAPLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 MAPLE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 MAPLE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 MAPLE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 413 MAPLE AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Audubon Arms Apartments
277 S White Horse Pike
Audubon, NJ 08106

Similar Pages

Audubon 3 BedroomsAudubon Apartments with Parking
Audubon Apartments with Washer-DryerAudubon Dog Friendly Apartments
Audubon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PARunnemede, NJAudubon, PAHaddon Heights, NJCarneys Point, NJStratford, NJNorth Wales, PA
Wyncote, PARamblewood, NJClementon, NJMagnolia, NJWarminster Heights, PAMerchantville, NJTurnersville, NJMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PABeverly, NJRockledge, PAChester Heights, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity