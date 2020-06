Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful private and roomy one large bedroom condo just steps to the beach, REVEL and SHOWBOAT. New ceramic tile flooring thru, just renovated. Modern kitchen and washer and dryer. This is an excellent year-round living location and\or a great get away spot!!! Check out the beautiful pool and garden setting just outside the door. Subject to credit approval. Security deposit and utilities required. Call for an appointment.