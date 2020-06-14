52 Apartments for rent in Atlantic City, NJ with hardwood floors
"Put your makeup on, fix your hair up pretty / And meet me tonight in Atlantic City / Now our luck may have died and our love may be cold / But with you forever I'll stay / Were goin' out where the sand's turnin' to gold / Put on your stockins baby, 'cause the night's getting cold." (-- The Band,"Atlantic City")
Atlantic City, NJ has long been considered the nightlife playground of the Northeast. A little bit Vegas, a little bit Coney Island, Atlantic has something fun for everyone from casinos, to boardwalks, to roller coasters, to flashy shows featuring dancing girls. The city was hit hard by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, but the area has worked hard to revitalize the popular tourist town, and it’s on the way back to being better than ever. If you're looking for somewhere to live that has a good combination of pure entertainment and outdoor recreational activities, look no further than Atlantic City. Also, if you're interested in the hospitality industries, its one of the best places in the entire country to work and live. Forbes recently named it the #200 place in America to have a career. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Atlantic City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.