Apartment List
/
NJ
/
atlantic city
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

52 Apartments for rent in Atlantic City, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Atlantic City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
151 N Annapolis Ave Ave
151 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Totally renovated, beautifully decorated Bay front condo with fabulous views of the open bay. Never rented before. Enter into the sun filled living room framing the magnificent outside water views of the bay and deck.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
608 N Connecticut Ave
608 North Connecticut Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Magnificent Snug Harbor family home on the bay for summer rental...Comes fully furnished with all stainless steel appliances, central air, gas heat,tile and hardwood floors..Features beautiful decks on all levels with patio..

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Downtown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 2B
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Atlantic Realty Management | Professionally Managed Apartments. Studio, One Bathroom. Recently renovated with new flooring, paint, cabinets, and more. Spacious closets, Foyer, Living room Master Bedroom, bathroom. Large windows throughout apartment.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
118 S Kingston Ave
118 South Kingston Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$4,000
SPECTACULAR BEACH BLOCK HOME JUST STEPS TO THE BOARDWALK!! With PLENTY of room for the whole family, this fantastic 8 bedroom, 4.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
2917 Sunset Ave
2917 Sunset Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Adorable, renovated, two-story home on the gorgeous OPEN BAY!! Complete with hardwood flooring, eat-in kitchen ft granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, counter seating plus dining room, spacious living room and bonus room that leads

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
Park Square
1 N Boston Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated one bedroom apartment adjacent to O'Donnell Park near the incoming Stockton University Atlantic City Campus and just one block to the Beach and Boardwalk! Features java color wood floors throughout, gleaming white kitchen

1 of 7

Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
5 S Elberon Ave
5 Elberon Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath affordable housing rental two blocks from the new Stockton University! Hardwood floors throughout. Living room could sub as an office or additional bedroom, it has a closet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Monroe Park
1 Unit Available
1817 Marmora Ave
1817 Marmora Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1387 sqft
Spacious two story 3 bedroom townhome for rent! Recently renovated with all new laminate wood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, and freshly painted. Home has washer and dryer, garage, and large backyard! Conveniently located near Rt 30 and MLK School.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
116 Sunrise Ave
116 Sunrise Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1972 sqft
BEACH BLOCK BEAUTY IN LOVELY ATLANTIC CITY COMMUNITY! Just steps from the beach and great restaurants! This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, gorgeous hardwood flooring, great open floor plan, custom crown molding throughout, and plenty of

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
11 Chelsea Ct
11 Chelsea Ct, Atlantic City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2115 sqft
Yearly Rental - DIRECT BAY FRONT 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Town home in desirable Chelsea View boasts beautiful direct bay views, and an in-ground pool! Stunning bay sunsets from the spacious living area or decks.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
101 S Bartram
101 South Bartram Place, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$14,000
BEACH BLOCK FULL SUMMER RENTAL!! Enjoy your beautiful summer mornings with a cup of coffee, and take a look at the stars at night on the rear back patio. This garden level apartment is beach block just steps away from the boardwalk.
Results within 1 mile of Atlantic City

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
349 Hampshire Dr
349 Hampshire Drive, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Spacious 2 bedroom town home close to Lafayette Avenue school. Open living and dining floor plan , hardwood floors through out, recently painted .Plenty of closet space Living room with sliders leading to a fenced yard and patio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
11 S Derby avenue
11 South Derby Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,500
GRACIOUS AND SPACIOUS!! Sunny side of the street makes this lovely, large porch so enjoyable. St.Leonard's Tract so you have a very deep lot with large rear yard for barbecues. Rear deck and patio. 5 bedroom, 4 baths with 2 zone central air.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
22 S 22 South Baton Rouge Ave
22 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Southside, 1 block to beach, second & third floors, 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 bath. two sundecks, two floors, hard wood floors. New Central Air. Kitchen quartz counter tops, kitchenaid range, new barbecue.outside shower, driveway for unloading only.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
7 Sailfish
7 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Yearly Rental. Spacious and clean 2 bedroom/2 ½ bath/1 car garage Moorings Townhouse available 6/26. Enjoy the 3 level open floor plan from one of 3 decks that allows lots of fresh air.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
110 S Vassar Square
110 S Vassar Sq, Ventnor City, NJ
11 Bedrooms
$5,500
Beautiful 11 bedroom, ocean-block home! Known locally as the Vassar Castle, the home is just 20 yards away from the beach and boardwalk! It is about 1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
111 S Dudley Ave
111 South Dudley Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Summer season is close !!! Get ready to relax in this beautifully renovated 1 bedroom condo , Hardwood floors ,Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances , Plantation shutters,Newer & Efficient Air conditioning /Heater wall units in

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
16 S Somerset Ave
16 South Somerset Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
JUNE Rare find! Simply stunning summer rental in the heart of Ventnor's sought-after St.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
104 S Oakland Ave
104 South Oakland Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
OCEANFRONT SUMMER 2019 RENTAL!! This home has been completely renovated and will feature brand new furniture in every room! Beautiful decks, granite countertops, hardwood floors, tiled baths and so much more.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
5123 Ventnor Ave
5123 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1625 sqft
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE STYLE HOME WITH PRIVATE GARAGE AND DECK! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops in kitchens and bathrooms, GE stainless steel appliances! All this and located 2 blocks from the beach and

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
705 N Oxford Ave
705 N Oxford Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
First floor two bedroom unit .Upgraded Eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space ,washer and dryer . Hardwood Floors . Back porch entrance . Possible June 1st start . Current tenant trying to move out sooner the lease expiration

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
11 N Victoria Ave
11 North Victoria Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Spend the lazy days of summer enjoying the bay breezes! Watch the boats go by from the sunny front porch. First floor summer rental in a duplex. Just two and half blocks from the beach.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
102 S Marion Ave
102 South Marion Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
9 Bedrooms
$30,000
5000 sqft
This enormous completely renovated 9 BR 9.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
327 N Lafayette Ave
327 North Lafayette Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Second floor spacious apartment of true duplex. Excellent layout. Corner location. Full size living room with deck, dining room, eat in kitchen, laundry/utility room 3 Bedrooms 2 baths. Hardwood floors, newer kitchen. Huge backyard.
City Guide for Atlantic City, NJ

"Put your makeup on, fix your hair up pretty / And meet me tonight in Atlantic City / Now our luck may have died and our love may be cold / But with you forever I'll stay / Were goin' out where the sand's turnin' to gold / Put on your stockins baby, 'cause the night's getting cold." (-- The Band,"Atlantic City")

Atlantic City, NJ has long been considered the nightlife playground of the Northeast. A little bit Vegas, a little bit Coney Island, Atlantic has something fun for everyone from casinos, to boardwalks, to roller coasters, to flashy shows featuring dancing girls. The city was hit hard by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, but the area has worked hard to revitalize the popular tourist town, and it’s on the way back to being better than ever. If you're looking for somewhere to live that has a good combination of pure entertainment and outdoor recreational activities, look no further than Atlantic City. Also, if you're interested in the hospitality industries, its one of the best places in the entire country to work and live. Forbes recently named it the #200 place in America to have a career. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Atlantic City, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Atlantic City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Atlantic City 1 BedroomsAtlantic City 2 BedroomsAtlantic City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtlantic City 3 BedroomsAtlantic City Apartments with Balcony
Atlantic City Apartments with GarageAtlantic City Apartments with GymAtlantic City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAtlantic City Apartments with ParkingAtlantic City Apartments with Pool
Atlantic City Apartments with Washer-DryerAtlantic City Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlantic City Furnished ApartmentsAtlantic City Luxury PlacesAtlantic City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJBridgeton, NJ
Haddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJSomers Point, NJBurlington, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJAbsecon, NJHaddon Heights, NJ
Stratford, NJTuckerton, NJRamblewood, NJClementon, NJMagnolia, NJMays Landing, NJLeisure Village East, NJTurnersville, NJVista Center, NJClayton, NJPoint Pleasant, NJMargate City, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Atlantic City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College