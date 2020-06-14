52 Apartments for rent in Atlantic City, NJ with hardwood floors

"Put your makeup on, fix your hair up pretty / And meet me tonight in Atlantic City / Now our luck may have died and our love may be cold / But with you forever I'll stay / Were goin' out where the sand's turnin' to gold / Put on your stockins baby, 'cause the night's getting cold." (-- The Band,"Atlantic City")

Atlantic City, NJ has long been considered the nightlife playground of the Northeast. A little bit Vegas, a little bit Coney Island, Atlantic has something fun for everyone from casinos, to boardwalks, to roller coasters, to flashy shows featuring dancing girls. The city was hit hard by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, but the area has worked hard to revitalize the popular tourist town, and it’s on the way back to being better than ever. If you're looking for somewhere to live that has a good combination of pure entertainment and outdoor recreational activities, look no further than Atlantic City. Also, if you're interested in the hospitality industries, its one of the best places in the entire country to work and live. Forbes recently named it the #200 place in America to have a career. See more