Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Magnificent Snug Harbor family home on the bay for summer rental...Comes fully furnished with all stainless steel appliances, central air, gas heat,tile and hardwood floors..Features beautiful decks on all levels with patio..Centrally located close to beaches entertainment, dining, shopping and all of AC/amenities...Enjoy beautiful panoramic views of ocean bay an city...Full price rental includes all utilities and cable