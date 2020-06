Amenities

hardwood floors refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath affordable housing rental two blocks from the new Stockton University! Hardwood floors throughout. Living room could sub as an office or additional bedroom, it has a closet. Home consist of one upstairs unit of a Quadplex with a private door from the street with street parking. Public transportation nearby. Landlord pays gas, water, sewer. No pets. Temporary Rental Assistance (TRA) and Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HVC) welcome.