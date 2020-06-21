All apartments in Absecon
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

26 E Church Street

26 E Church St · No Longer Available
Location

26 E Church St, Absecon, NJ 08201

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 1,000 square foot, 3 bed, 1 bath, 1st floor apartment is perfect for you! The quiet and safety of this neighborhood has made it one of Absecon's best kept secrets. Great location that's within 500 feet of a beautiful bayfront view, and less than 1 mile from Absecon Creek Boat Ramp which is popular for kayaking, paddleboards, and boating. Central location is approximately a 10 minute drive to Atlantic City, Stockton University (Galloway campus), the beach, and various hospitals. Easily maintained tile floor throughout the home, except for the 3 bedrooms which have laminate wood flooring. 7'6" ceiling helps reduce heating and cooling bills. Unit has gas baseboard heating, but no central air. Amenities included: water, electric range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Amenities NOT included: clothing washer, dryer, air conditioning units. Landlord will allow tenant to use existing washer, dryer, and two brand-new air-conditioning window units if they would like, but accepts no responsibility for their maintenance. No pets. No smoking. Street parking only. Landlord lives in the 2nd floor apartment. Yearly or month-to-month lease options available. First month rent, plus one month security deposit, due upon signing of lease. Qualification Standards Applicants who do not meet minimum screening standards will not be approved. 1. Applicant must have current photo identification and a valid social security number. 2. Applicant's monthly household income must exceed three times

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

