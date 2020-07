Amenities

Newly renovated two bedroom two bath rental on first floor. New kitchen cabinets, counter tops and flooring. Beautiful features include metal ceiling, beautiful hard wood floors. Eat in Kitchen with additional dining room/living room area. May be used as a two bedroom or a one bedroom with large living room. Carport to park your vehicles under. No pets. This won't last long, great location to downtown Tilton and all Lakes Region/Central NH amenities. Close to I93.