Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Londonderry, NH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Londonderry renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
15 Units Available
Main Street Woodmont Commons
30 Main Street, Londonderry, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1114 sqft
Nestled along quiet country roads with immediate access to Interstate-93, Main Street is the perfect marriage of convenience and the ability to escape the hustle and bustle.
Results within 5 miles of Londonderry

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
3 Newland Avenue
3 Newland Ave, Hudson, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Rare Hudson rental! One floor living in this 2 bedroom duplex. Heat included, private yard, garage, hardwood flooring, washer and dryer hook ups. Neat as a pin. No pets, no smoking. Applicants must have good references and provide a credit check.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lower South Willow
1 Unit Available
131 Forest Hill Way
131 Forest Hill Way, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
1970 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental-The Calibur of a Home your Used To...Let This Be Your Home Away from Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
73 Webster Street
73 Webster Street, Hudson, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1600 sqft
Great location to schools and Nashua. 3 bedroom with garage, extra room with a huge yard and patio that backs on to wooded area with hardwood floors. Has washer & dryer hook up. 24 hours to show NO Smokers, good income, good credit only.
Results within 10 miles of Londonderry
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
24 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,486
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,640
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 10 at 05:27pm
Northwest Nashua
8 Units Available
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
772 sqft
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
16 Sherbrooke Street, Tyngsborough, MA 01879
16 Sherbrooke Street, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
820 sqft
16 Sherbrooke Street, Tyngsborough, MA 01879 Available 08/01/20 Enjoy Lake Living! 2 Bedroom updated single family home walking distance to Mascuppic Lake. - Enjoy prime Tyngsborough lake location at this 825 sq ft 2 bedroom modern ranch.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
322 Central St
322 Central Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
1BR huge apartment - Property Id: 276454 Huge 1BR apartment available June 1. This sunny 3rd floor apartment has hardwood floors throughout, enormous kitchen and comes with a private parking space and lots of closet space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Corey Square
1 Unit Available
274 Amherst St 6
274 Amherst St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
525 sqft
1 BR close to downtown Manchester - Property Id: 256259 1 bedroom apartment close to downtown Manchester. This nice large one bedroom apartment was recently painted and updated, newly refinished hardwood floors.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
West Hollis
1 Unit Available
2 Echo Ave
2 Echo Avenue, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2498 sqft
Large updated, three-bedroom, two bath Nashua single family home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Available Aug 1st. Open concept living area, hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, AC.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hallsville
1 Unit Available
792 Grove Street
792 Grove Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
350 sqft
Short Term- Furnished-Adorable & Affordable Modern Studio. Need A larger it.......We have other units available now! South West Facing Large Open Concept Studio. Bright triple Bay Window brightens the space. Brand New Kitchen & Bath.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Straw-Smyth
1 Unit Available
St. George
521 Pine St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,149
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
St George School Apartments 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Price: $1,149 per month with FREE HEAT included No Security Deposit Required! Apartment Features: Great 3rd floor location FREE HEAT Spacious 570 sq.ft.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hallsville
1 Unit Available
38 Portsmouth Avenue
38 Portsmouth Avenue, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1768 sqft
Seeking a Single Family Home with Attached Garage w/ easy access to highways North & South in a Quiet Neighborhood? Available Now- Seeking Long Term Leasing! This home offers an attached 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms + 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Corey Square
1 Unit Available
74 Ash Street
74 Ash Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Seeking Short Term Temporary Housing to be comfortable like a home! Why pay hotel rates- we have short term fully furnished homes.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
875 Elm Street
875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
837 sqft
Manchester's Best address. At an amazing 1117 sq.ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
300 Bedford Street
300 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
978 sqft
We are very excited to present to you our luxury loft apartments. The Lofts at Mill Number One are located at 300 Bedford St. in Manchester’s beautiful millyard a few blocks from downtown.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
South End
1 Unit Available
30 Paul Avenue
30 Paul Avenue, Nashua, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1825 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom cape with partially fenced in back yard in a beautiful neighborhood! Exterior updates include new roof and vinyl siding.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
74 Stillwater Drive
74 Stillwater Drive, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1574 sqft
Available 15th June is this well maintained end unit townhouse in desirable Meadowview Estates. This house offers large living room with hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area which opens to a deck.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Notre Dame
1 Unit Available
70 Foundry Street
70 Foundry St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW UNITS AND NEW SELECTION IN PHASE 3 NOW AVAILABLE. The Lofts at Mill West has been reborn into a premiere loft community with up-scale apartments and amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
South End
1 Unit Available
103 Ash Street - 3
103 Ash Street, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
600 sqft
SHOWING FRIDAY THE 19TH AT 3PM TO 4PM WHAT A DEAL!! You will love this delightful apartment.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
219 Laurel Street - 3E
219 Laurel St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
850 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom 3rd-floor apartment located 5 minutes from downtown. The apartment is large and sunny with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, new paint, new double insulated vinyl windows. Eat-in kitchen with galley area.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Notre Dame
1 Unit Available
177 Blucher Street
177 Blucher Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1146 sqft
Tired of looking at junk, check this place out!!! Large, apartment in GREAT AREA, 3BR's, hardwood floors, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, yard, walk to schools and park. Really a NICE place, definitely worth a LOOK.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Londonderry, NH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Londonderry renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

