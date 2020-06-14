/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:34 PM
20 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Londonderry, NH
15 Units Available
Main Street Woodmont Commons
30 Main Street, Londonderry, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,755
858 sqft
Nestled along quiet country roads with immediate access to Interstate-93, Main Street is the perfect marriage of convenience and the ability to escape the hustle and bustle.
Results within 5 miles of Londonderry
North End
10 Units Available
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
632 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Londonderry
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,635
739 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
24 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,486
730 sqft
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
32 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
700 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
Downtown Manchester
7 Units Available
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,495
710 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
Pawtucketville
10 Units Available
Meadow Lane Apartments
18 East Meadow Lane, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
610 sqft
At Meadow Lane Apartments, a Heritage Properties apartment community, you can have it all with our inclusive rent program and short term leases! University of Mass Lowell students love the close distance to the university and the gentle escape of
5 Units Available
River Crossing
2 Village Ln, Lowell, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
660 sqft
River Crossing, a Heritage Properties apartment community, in Tyngsboro, is quiet, spacious and open. Take advantage of tax free shopping in nearby New Hampshire and enjoy the tranquility of country living at its very best.
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
67 Central Street 204
67 Central Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Unit 204 Available 07/15/20 Modern, Luxury Apartment, Downtown Manchester, NH - Property Id: 171333 Description Newly constructed, spacious apartments overlooking Veterans Park. One block from Elm St. with easy access to Interstate 93.
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
324 Central St 3
324 Central St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$990
500 sqft
1BR in Manchester NH - Property Id: 281332 Cozy 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Manchester This 3rd floor unit is clean and in a building with great tenants. It's also affordably priced at $990.
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
322 Central St
322 Central Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
1BR huge apartment - Property Id: 276454 Huge 1BR apartment available June 1. This sunny 3rd floor apartment has hardwood floors throughout, enormous kitchen and comes with a private parking space and lots of closet space.
Corey Square
1 Unit Available
274 Amherst St 6
274 Amherst St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
525 sqft
1 BR close to downtown Manchester - Property Id: 256259 1 bedroom apartment close to downtown Manchester. This nice large one bedroom apartment was recently painted and updated, newly refinished hardwood floors.
Wellington
1 Unit Available
145 Eastern Avenue
145 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,169
633 sqft
Welcome home! We are pet friendly and allow both dogs under 25 pounds (some restrictions apply)and cats! We have tons of grassy areas for your furry friends to take walks and sniff around! We even provide the doggy bags to help you with sanitation.
Hallsville
1 Unit Available
792 Grove Street
792 Grove Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,450
350 sqft
Short Term- Furnished-Adorable & Affordable Modern Studio. Need A larger it.......We have other units available now! South West Facing Large Open Concept Studio. Bright triple Bay Window brightens the space. Brand New Kitchen & Bath.
Straw-Smyth
1 Unit Available
St. George
521 Pine St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,149
468 sqft
St George School Apartments 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Price: $1,149 per month with FREE HEAT included No Security Deposit Required! Apartment Features: Great 3rd floor location FREE HEAT Spacious 570 sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
1-3 Lancelot Court
1 Lancelot Ct, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,550
572 sqft
Live or Work in Salem & Want a short commute? Short Term Ok- Flexible Lease Terms Less Than The Typical 1 Year Lease Requirement. Fully furnished 1 bed/1 bath condo comfortably like a home versus a hotel! Neutral carpets throughout.
1 Unit Available
4 Strawberry Bank Road
4 Strawberry Bank Road, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,300
653 sqft
First Floor unit at Partridge Berry Hills, conveniently located off exit 1, just over the MA/NH state line. Recently updated plank flooring and freshly painted.
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
97 Bridge Street
97 Bridge Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$850
725 sqft
First Floor newly renovated Apartment for Rent in Fully Renovated Historic Building! Walking distance to downtown, secured entrance.
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
875 Elm
875 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,579
608 sqft
Luxury is the key word at this amazing apartment community located in the heart of downtown Manchester. Red Oak at 875 Elm Street is in the heart of downtown Manchester and is the place to live. Short Term Lease accepted.
