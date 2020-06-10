516 Union Avenue

Amenities

LIVE WHERE YOU WORK, 9 rooms perfect for home business 2 or 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 bath unit large offers a wood fireplace, 2 full kitchens, 4 other rooms, The potential is endless, could be an in-home business,..... so many options! The exposure is perfect with lots of windows on Rte 3 / Union Ave. Large sign and plenty of paved parking, town water & sewer, spacious apartment. could be an in home, bridal shop, consignment shop, antique store, hair salon, Barber shop, day care, etc... Come work where you play! Easy to show.