Laconia, NH
516 Union Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:20 AM

516 Union Avenue

516 Union Avenue · (603) 524-2255
Location

516 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
LIVE WHERE YOU WORK, 9 rooms perfect for home business 2 or 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 bath unit large offers a wood fireplace, 2 full kitchens, 4 other rooms, The potential is endless, could be an in-home business,..... so many options! The exposure is perfect with lots of windows on Rte 3 / Union Ave. Large sign and plenty of paved parking, town water & sewer, spacious apartment. could be an in home, bridal shop, consignment shop, antique store, hair salon, Barber shop, day care, etc... Come work where you play! Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Union Avenue have any available units?
516 Union Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 516 Union Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
516 Union Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Union Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 516 Union Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laconia.
Does 516 Union Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 516 Union Avenue does offer parking.
Does 516 Union Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Union Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Union Avenue have a pool?
No, 516 Union Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 516 Union Avenue have accessible units?
No, 516 Union Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Union Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Union Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Union Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Union Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
