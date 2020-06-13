Apartment List
NH
hooksett
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:09 PM

27 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hooksett, NH

Finding an apartment in Hooksett that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
502 West River Road, Hooksett, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1029 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Terrace, an award-winning community nestled in the peaceful town of Hooksett, NH. Our community offers pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes for rent complete with all the amenities you desire for a comfortable lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Hooksett
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northwest Manchester
18 Units Available
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
924 sqft
This community offers features such as a 24-hour fitness center, barbecue area and pool. Units are recently renovated, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Just a short drive to the Merrimack River and Walmart Supercenter.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
Downtown Manchester
7 Units Available
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,495
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
106 Eastern Avenue
106 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
832 sqft
Fantastic pet friendly first floor unit at Dearhaven Preserve available immediately! This 2 bedroom unit as many updates including new kitchen cabinets, new carpet, and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Wellington
1 Unit Available
145 Eastern Avenue
145 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,169
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home! We are pet friendly and allow both dogs under 25 pounds (some restrictions apply)and cats! We have tons of grassy areas for your furry friends to take walks and sniff around! We even provide the doggy bags to help you with sanitation.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Straw-Smyth
1 Unit Available
St. George
521 Pine St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,149
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
St George School Apartments 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Price: $1,149 per month with FREE HEAT included No Security Deposit Required! Apartment Features: Great 3rd floor location FREE HEAT Spacious 570 sq.ft.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Corey Square
1 Unit Available
74 Ash Street
74 Ash Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Seeking Short Term Temporary Housing to be comfortable like a home! Why pay hotel rates- we have short term fully furnished homes.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North End
1 Unit Available
989 Union Street
989 Union Street, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,999
1900 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental- The Caliber of a Home your Used To... Let This Be Your Home Away From Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
97 Bridge Street
97 Bridge Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$850
725 sqft
First Floor newly renovated Apartment for Rent in Fully Renovated Historic Building! Walking distance to downtown, secured entrance.

1 of 11

Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
Rimmon Heights
1 Unit Available
170 Reed Street
170 Reed Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
2nd Floor 3 bedroom with in unit washer and dryer hookup...off street parking, Pets are ok for extra fee. Credit check and income verification and application fee is a must
Results within 10 miles of Hooksett
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
River Corridor
12 Units Available
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,640
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Corey Square
1 Unit Available
274 Amherst St 6
274 Amherst St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
525 sqft
1 BR close to downtown Manchester - Property Id: 256259 1 bedroom apartment close to downtown Manchester. This nice large one bedroom apartment was recently painted and updated, newly refinished hardwood floors.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
67 Central Street 204
67 Central Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 204 Available 07/15/20 Modern, Luxury Apartment, Downtown Manchester, NH - Property Id: 171333 Description Newly constructed, spacious apartments overlooking Veterans Park. One block from Elm St. with easy access to Interstate 93.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
324 Central St 3
324 Central St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$990
500 sqft
1BR in Manchester NH - Property Id: 281332 Cozy 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Manchester This 3rd floor unit is clean and in a building with great tenants. It's also affordably priced at $990.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
322 Central St
322 Central Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
1BR huge apartment - Property Id: 276454 Huge 1BR apartment available June 1. This sunny 3rd floor apartment has hardwood floors throughout, enormous kitchen and comes with a private parking space and lots of closet space.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Somerville
1 Unit Available
50 Sentinel Court
50 Sentinel Ct, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
853 sqft
Redstone Apartment Homes. Beautiful Two Bedroom Luxury Apartment Home just minutes to 293 and 93. Easy commuter location. Fully Applianced Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave, Electric Range and Fridge. Updated Cabinets. Central Air and Heat.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
113 Warren Street
113 Warren Street, Concord, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
1262 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Concord Hospital. Freshly painted Large & Bright 1 bedroom apartment with a Washer/Dryer in the apartment. One car off street parking. NO DOGS. Cats okay with owner approval and additional monthly fee. NO SMOKING.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
12 Monroe Street
12 Monroe Street, Concord, NH
1 Bedroom
$995
678 sqft
Convenient to downtown shopping and highways. One car off street parking. Freshly painted. NO DOGS & NO SMOKING. Cats allowed with owner approval and additional monthly fee. Credit/Criminal check required.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lower South Willow
1 Unit Available
131 Forest Hill Way
131 Forest Hill Way, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
1970 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental-The Calibur of a Home your Used To...Let This Be Your Home Away from Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
875 Elm Street
875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
837 sqft
Manchester's Best address. At an amazing 1117 sq.ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown Manchester
1 Unit Available
300 Bedford Street
300 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
978 sqft
We are very excited to present to you our luxury loft apartments. The Lofts at Mill Number One are located at 300 Bedford St. in Manchester’s beautiful millyard a few blocks from downtown.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
169 Portsmouth Street
169 Portsmouth St, Concord, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
850 sqft
Welcome home to The Apartments at Cranmore Ridge, a pet-friendly apartment community nestled in a quiet country setting in Concord, NH.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Northeast Bedford
1 Unit Available
391 Boynton Street
391 Boynton Street, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1590 sqft
House for Rent in Bedford! Small home with 2 Bedrooms and side yard, open concept with additional space on the 2nd floor loft area, as well as a finished lower level. Available to rent now. Pet fee will apply and needs owner approval.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Kalivas-Union
1 Unit Available
167 Pine St
167 Pine Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1545 sqft
167 Pine - #1 Available 05/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom on the First Floor in Manchester, NH - Please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals to learn more & self-schedule a showing.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hooksett, NH

Finding an apartment in Hooksett that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

