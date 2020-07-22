Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:03 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Hooksett, NH with pools

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
502 West River Road, Hooksett, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1029 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Terrace, an award-winning community nestled in the peaceful town of Hooksett, NH. Our community offers pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes for rent complete with all the amenities you desire for a comfortable lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Hooksett
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
7 Units Available
Downtown Manchester
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,500
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1298 sqft
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
26 Units Available
Northwest Manchester
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,385
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Northwest Manchester
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
924 sqft
This community offers features such as a 24-hour fitness center, barbecue area and pool. Units are recently renovated, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Just a short drive to the Merrimack River and Walmart Supercenter.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Wellington
144 Eastern Avenue
144 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
747 sqft
Rentals like this do not come along often so don't miss out. Great 3rd floor unit has had many updates including granite counters in the kitchen, updated cabinets and appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
33 Andrew St #20
33 Andrew St, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
780 sqft
Nicely maintained unit at North End Estates. This unit has an updated kitchen, and includes heat, water, sewer, and community amenities. There is an outdoor pool to enjoy in the hot summer months, and the location is excellent.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Manchester
55 Roundabout Way
55 Roundabout Way, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1474 sqft
Rent this well maintained 1474 sq ft condo for only $2,200/month! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, full gas applianced kitchen, in unit washer dryer, dining, outdoor patio, and detached garage.
Results within 10 miles of Hooksett
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
14 Units Available
River Corridor
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,805
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,047
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
169 Portsmouth Street
169 Portsmouth St, Concord, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
850 sqft
Welcome home to The Apartments at Cranmore Ridge, a pet-friendly apartment community nestled in a quiet country setting in Concord, NH.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
River Corridor
51 Chatham Drive
51 Chatham Dr, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1480 sqft
Rare Opportunity to Rent this gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhouse located in Bedford's desirable River Glen community. The Main floor offers 9" ceilings, a large living room with built-in fireplace and direct access to private back deck.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 07:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinardville
1 Timberwood Drive
1 Timberwood Dr, Pinardville, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Goffstown. Ample parking. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and large unit, first floor. Utilities included: water.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Hooksett, NH

Finding apartments with a pool in Hooksett means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Hooksett could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

