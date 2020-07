Amenities

****Weekly Summer Rental****Adorable two level cottage located in BLOSSOM COTTAGES available for weekly rental on Newfound Lake. Bring your kayak or canoe and get ready to spend some quality time on Newfound Lake. This cottage has a queen bedroom on the first floor with a loft that has two sets of bunk beds for your use. Shared waterfront....Walking distance to the lake, directly behind the cottage, no crossing the road ! Horseshoe pit available. Sleeps 6. Sorry no pets allowed and no smoking.