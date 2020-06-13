119 Apartments for rent in Ralston, NE with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7766 Lakeview St
7766 Lakeview Street, Ralston, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1786 sqft
Available 05/10/20 Ralston Area!! - Property Id: 243367 We do not accept applications from Turbo Tenant. Please use our website redkeyomaha.com We will start showing this property on March 16th, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Ralston
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
979 sqft
Spacious floor plans with full kitchens, tons of storage and 10-foot long private balconies. Community has a 24-hour full fitness center, parking garages and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:57pm
10 Units Available
Cimarron Hills
9670 Berry Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
900 sqft
Close to Johnny Goodman Golf Course and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, custom cabinetry and dishwasher. Community includes dog park, fitness center and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Inwood Village
8222 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$660
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
Well-maintained apartments in a quiet community, close to major local employers. Furnished units have garbage disposals, bathtubs and extra storage. Garage, hot tub and swimming pool. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
36 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$882
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
The Inverness Apartments
8220 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$760
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$855
1046 sqft
Prime La Vista location close to the Offutt Air Force Base and 84th Street restaurants and shopping. Huge living spaces with walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Briarwood by Broadmoor
9434 U Ct, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$770
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1021 sqft
Briarwood by Broadmoor offers unbeatable location and incredible value. Our studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes will make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
8500 Granville Pkwy, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$740
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Ridge Apartments in La Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Willow Park by Broadmoor
9605 Park Dr, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
942 sqft
Nestled along Johnny Goodman Golf Course, Willow Park by Broadmoor offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments that will delight anyone on a budget. Within each apartment home, enjoy the luxuries of ample storage and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
Westgate
14 Units Available
Ontario Place
7325 Ontario St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$970
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1358 sqft
Our spacious, floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities provide residents with the gold standard of modern apartment living.
Results within 5 miles of Ralston
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
3 Units Available
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Papillion. With spacious apartment homes and high-end finishes, you will finally feel like you are home.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Bellevue
39 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$879
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Camelot Village Apartments
2344 N 92nd Ave, Omaha, NE
Studio
$675
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
884 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with spacious closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy access to the on-site fitness center and pool. Minutes from I-680. Close to dining and nightlife in downtown Omaha.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Lionshead Apartments
1414 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$645
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
969 sqft
Great location close to I-680, West Dodge Road and Maple Street. Community boasts a 24-hour mega fitness center, swimming pool and private movie theater. Units have fireplaces and washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Embassy Park Apartments
9045 Burt St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$840
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1034 sqft
Luxury apartments in an elevator building close to I-680, Westroads Mall and restaurants. Underground parking garage, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Units feature huge walk-in closets and laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Thomasville by Broadmoor
5820 S 99th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1075 sqft
Thomasville by Broadmoor invites you to live your life with amazing on site amenities, buzzing social life and incredible value.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
41 Units Available
Axis
10532 South 97th Street, Papillion, NE
Studio
$825
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1195 sqft
At the end of the day, come home to Axis in Papillion, Nebraska. We’re peacefully tucked away, but with easy access to Downtown Omaha, Papillion Landing, Papio Trail, and local restaurants and boutique shops.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Paddock Road
9 Units Available
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$865
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Kensington Woods
1323 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$645
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$635
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
718 sqft
Roomy studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with controlled access entry. Community features new fitness equipment, swimming pool and dog park. Located close to Blondo and Dodge Streets and I-80.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Harrison Hills by Broadmoor
6925 S 115th Street Plz, La Vista, NE
Studio
$860
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1143 sqft
Voted Best of Omaha 2020, Harrison Hills by Broadmoor is where you will experience service and apartment homes that transcend the ordinary. With 16 unique floor plans, there's an apartment that will accommodate any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mockingbird Hills West
4 Units Available
Enclave by Broadmoor
9910 Q St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,010
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1154 sqft
Experience distinctively above ordinary apartment living. At Enclave by Broadmoor, you will be surrounded by amenities that truly define resort style living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor
9310 Western Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,170
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine owning a home without any of the hassle and maintenance. Imagine not shoveling and mowing. Imagine your home at Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor and that dream will become a reality.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westgate
2 Units Available
Crown Park by Broadmoor
7930 Elm Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,185
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1213 sqft
All the perks of owning without touching a lawnmower or shovel again! Crown Park offers town home living that feature private attached garages, spacious desks, and large walk in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ralston, NE

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ralston renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

