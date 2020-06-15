5402 S 76th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Brick Bungalow - Wonderful 1.5 story brick bungalow. Neutral paint throughout, beautifully refurbished wood floors, original glass doorknobs and light fixtures. 3 bedrooms, living area, full kitchen and 1 full bath on the main level. Upstairs boasts an additional bedroom, living area, full kitchen and full bath. Finished family room in the basement and extra storage/utility room. 2 car tandem garage with double wide driveway.

NO PETS.



*This house is not approved for housing assistance.



*$25 Application Fee, one application per each adult required.



No Pets Allowed



