5402 S 76th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

5402 S 76th Street

5402 South 76th Street · (402) 292-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5402 South 76th Street, Ralston, NE 68127

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5402 S 76th Street · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1832 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Brick Bungalow - Wonderful 1.5 story brick bungalow. Neutral paint throughout, beautifully refurbished wood floors, original glass doorknobs and light fixtures. 3 bedrooms, living area, full kitchen and 1 full bath on the main level. Upstairs boasts an additional bedroom, living area, full kitchen and full bath. Finished family room in the basement and extra storage/utility room. 2 car tandem garage with double wide driveway.
NO PETS.

Property listed by Midlands Real Estate.

View all the available properties at: www.midlandsrealestate.com/rentals

*This house is not approved for housing assistance.

*$25 Application Fee, one application per each adult required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3886306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5402 S 76th Street have any available units?
5402 S 76th Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5402 S 76th Street have?
Some of 5402 S 76th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5402 S 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5402 S 76th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5402 S 76th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5402 S 76th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ralston.
Does 5402 S 76th Street offer parking?
Yes, 5402 S 76th Street does offer parking.
Does 5402 S 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5402 S 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5402 S 76th Street have a pool?
No, 5402 S 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5402 S 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 5402 S 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5402 S 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5402 S 76th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5402 S 76th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5402 S 76th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
