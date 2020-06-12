/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:33 PM
11 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Plattsmouth, NE
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Parkview Apartments
1712 4th Ave, Plattsmouth, NE
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
Within walking distance to the elementary school, park, fishing pond and church. These spacious floor plans feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and updated appliances. On-site clubhouse, garage and green space provided. Pet-friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Plattsmouth
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$936
1055 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
79 Units Available
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1042 sqft
Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love
Verified
1 of 102
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Fontenelle
21 Units Available
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$850
1215 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Southwest Bellevue
27 Units Available
Tregaron Oaks
1729 Scarborough Dr, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$905
1006 sqft
A charming community within a short distance of area schools, bike trails and walking trails. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool with a sundeck, and lots of green space. Updated interiors with a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Bellevue Boulevard West
4 Units Available
Chateau Bellevue
401 Chateau Dr, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$773
900 sqft
This quaint community is in a quiet neighborhood near Offutt Air Force Base. Apartment amenities include large closets, a balcony or patio, and modern appliances. Residents have access to a pool, playground and garage.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Southwest Bellevue
15 Units Available
Tregaon Senior
2915 Greenwald Street, Sarpy County, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
862 sqft
Affordable Living reaches new heights. Tregaron Senior Residences are especially designed for those people ages 55 or better. Here you'll find all of the features and amenities that you deserve and expect.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Southwest Bellevue
12 Units Available
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$960
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 2 at 09:11pm
$
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$825
985 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Central Bellevue
5 Units Available
Brent Village
1409 Buck Dr, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$790
875 sqft
Brent Village offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. While our community is located in the heart of historic Bellevue on a gorgeous, quiet property tucked away from it all, we are still close to everything that you need.
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Bellevue
1 Unit Available
1407 Imperial Dr
1407 Imperial Drive, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Fully Updated 2 Bed Home in Bellevue - This gem is tucked away just off Galvin Road. Featuring a fully updated interior, this one will be hard to beat! The large kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets and counter space.