All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 2707 Lynnwood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, NE
/
2707 Lynnwood Dr.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

2707 Lynnwood Dr.

2707 Lynnwood Drive · (402) 291-0814
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Southwest Bellevue
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2707 Lynnwood Drive, Bellevue, NE 68123
Southwest Bellevue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2707 Lynnwood Dr. · Avail. Aug 7

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
2707 Lynnwood Dr. Available 08/07/20 Bellevue Ranch For Rent! - Large ranch in a great neighborhood! 4 bedroom, 3 bath, finished basement with 2 additional rooms for an office and workout space. Covered large patio, 3 car garage and much more. Small dogs welcome to qualified applicants with a monthly pet fee. This is a fantastic home! Available 7 August, 2020 for $1950 a month.

Contact Donna Sharman for questions or a showing at 402.366.3551 or email donna@headleyproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2469673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Lynnwood Dr. have any available units?
2707 Lynnwood Dr. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2707 Lynnwood Dr. have?
Some of 2707 Lynnwood Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Lynnwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Lynnwood Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Lynnwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2707 Lynnwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2707 Lynnwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2707 Lynnwood Dr. does offer parking.
Does 2707 Lynnwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 Lynnwood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Lynnwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 2707 Lynnwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2707 Lynnwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2707 Lynnwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Lynnwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2707 Lynnwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2707 Lynnwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2707 Lynnwood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2707 Lynnwood Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz
Bellevue, NE 68123
Southwinds Apartments
4732 Virginia St
Bellevue, NE 68157
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg
Bellevue, NE 68123
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz
Bellevue, NE 68123
Brent Village
1409 Buck Dr
Bellevue, NE 68005
Chateau Bellevue
401 Chateau Dr
Bellevue, NE 68005
Britain Towne
2103 Fraser Ct
Bellevue, NE 68005
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr
Bellevue, NE 68005

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Apartments with ParkingBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NELincoln, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest BellevueNorthwest Bellevue
Bellevue Boulevard West
Central Bellevue

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue UniversityIowa Western Community College
Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity