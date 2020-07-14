All apartments in Williston
Find more places like Regency Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Williston, ND
/
Regency Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:32 AM

Regency Apartments

4010 7th Ave E · (701) 203-9406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
LIMITED TIME ONLY - $1105 for two bedroom and two bath!
Browse Similar Places
Williston
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4010 7th Ave E, Williston, ND 58801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-207 · Avail. Aug 15

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-301 · Avail. now

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 1-309 · Avail. Sep 23

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 5-301 · Avail. Sep 8

$910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

See 31+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regency Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
dog park
24hr maintenance
tennis court
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. Please schedule yours today. Nestled in the serene landscape of rolling hills and beautiful waterways, Regency Apartment Homes is Williston North Dakota's newest address, offering one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Complete with an array of quality finishes, these luxury residences offer fully equipped kitchens with solid maple cabinetry and Energy Star appliances, full-size washers and dryers in each unit, wide plank flooring and upgraded looped carpeting, a large patio or balcony in every home, central heating and air conditioning, oversized garages for each unit and an array of convenient amenities. Imagine a perfect retreat enveloped with the finest details in an environment you'll love to call home. This unique community offers renters the very best in location and lifestyle. Live right at home at Regency Apartment Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Oversize Garages & Abundant Surface Parking. Please call for more parking information.
Storage Details: Detached garage: included in lease (1 per unit)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regency Apartments have any available units?
Regency Apartments has 35 units available starting at $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Regency Apartments have?
Some of Regency Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regency Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Regency Apartments is offering the following rent specials: LIMITED TIME ONLY - $1105 for two bedroom and two bath!
Is Regency Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Regency Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Regency Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Regency Apartments offers parking.
Does Regency Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Regency Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Regency Apartments have a pool?
No, Regency Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Regency Apartments have accessible units?
No, Regency Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Regency Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regency Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Regency Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Regency Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Regency Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bluffs of Williston
3017 31ST AVE W
Williston, ND 58801
Confluence at Harvest Hills
3701 Prairie Commons St
Williston, ND 58801
South Ridge Apartments
3709 7th St W
Williston, ND 58801
Williston Garden Apartments
10 42nd St E
Williston, ND 58801
Phoenix Ridge Apartments
2301 11th Avenue West
Williston, ND 58801
Dakota Ridge
5963 Highway 85
Williston, ND 58801
Roosevelt East Apartments
425 32nd St E
Williston, ND 58801
Prairie Vista
1100 42nd Street East
Williston, ND 58801

Similar Pages

Williston 1 BedroomsWilliston 2 Bedrooms
Williston Apartments with ParkingWilliston Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Williston Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sidney, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity