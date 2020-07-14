Regency Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access dog park 24hr maintenance tennis court

Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. Please schedule yours today. Nestled in the serene landscape of rolling hills and beautiful waterways, Regency Apartment Homes is Williston North Dakota's newest address, offering one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Complete with an array of quality finishes, these luxury residences offer fully equipped kitchens with solid maple cabinetry and Energy Star appliances, full-size washers and dryers in each unit, wide plank flooring and upgraded looped carpeting, a large patio or balcony in every home, central heating and air conditioning, oversized garages for each unit and an array of convenient amenities. Imagine a perfect retreat enveloped with the finest details in an environment you'll love to call home. This unique community offers renters the very best in location and lifestyle. Live right at home at Regency Apartment Homes.