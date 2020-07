Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage microwave walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This nice home is nicely finished with an open living space, HUGE master bedroom, and separate area for a second living room or office! The master has a separate garden tub and shower, as well as double sinks in the vanity! Large yard for your enjoyment, and an attached 2-car garage. Come see it for yourself!