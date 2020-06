Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

BRAND NEW! Beautiful and affordable 4 bedroom/4 bath in a fabulous location near Legacy Elementary! Sod and 10 X 12 deck included. All levels complete. Quartz counters throughout! Painted white cabinets plus appliances. Half bath off back entrance. Gorgeous and spacious master bedroom suite with huge walk-in closet. Laundry conveniently located in the upper level. 3 bedrooms up is perfect for family. Garage is insulated and sheetrocked. Basement is complete too with bedroom, bath and family room! Photos are of model home at 829 Cathy Dr.