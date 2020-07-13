All apartments in Minot
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

North Highlands

1250 NW 27th Ave · (701) 401-7056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: MILITARY 1X1 - Discount for Military Members 1x1 - $45.00 off
Location

1250 NW 27th Ave, Minot, ND 58703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1220-106 · Avail. Aug 7

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 1220-223 · Avail. Aug 7

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1220-308 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 1220-208 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 1220-318 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Highlands.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
package receiving
cats allowed
hot tub
Brand new and beautiful! With high quality floor plans and amenities, North Highlands Luxury Apartments offers luxury living at its finest in Minot. With 239 residential units comprised of 206 apartment units and 33 townhomes on 15.36 acres of land, there is a floor plan to meet any need. The oversized attached garage and large closets provide extra storage. Our clubhouse boasts an indoor pool, whirlpool, office center, and full fitness center.

We are conveniently located just off 30th Ave. NW, and 1/2 mile east of the 83 Bypass. North Highlands Luxury Apartments offers quick and easy access to Minot Air Force Base and shopping and dining at the Dakota Square Mall.

We are currently accepting applications for move ins. Call or apply online now and reserve your next home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40/dog; $25/cat
restrictions: Pitbull, no weight restriction
Dogs
rent: $40 per dog
Cats
rent: $25 per cat
Parking Details: Open lot above ground, heated underground $40/$60, garages included in rent for only 3 bedroom villas. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Highlands have any available units?
North Highlands has 5 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does North Highlands have?
Some of North Highlands's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Highlands currently offering any rent specials?
North Highlands is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: MILITARY 1X1 - Discount for Military Members 1x1 - $45.00 off
Is North Highlands pet-friendly?
Yes, North Highlands is pet friendly.
Does North Highlands offer parking?
Yes, North Highlands offers parking.
Does North Highlands have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, North Highlands offers units with in unit laundry.
Does North Highlands have a pool?
Yes, North Highlands has a pool.
Does North Highlands have accessible units?
Yes, North Highlands has accessible units.
Does North Highlands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Highlands has units with dishwashers.
Does North Highlands have units with air conditioning?
Yes, North Highlands has units with air conditioning.
