Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage guest parking package receiving cats allowed hot tub

Brand new and beautiful! With high quality floor plans and amenities, North Highlands Luxury Apartments offers luxury living at its finest in Minot. With 239 residential units comprised of 206 apartment units and 33 townhomes on 15.36 acres of land, there is a floor plan to meet any need. The oversized attached garage and large closets provide extra storage. Our clubhouse boasts an indoor pool, whirlpool, office center, and full fitness center.



We are conveniently located just off 30th Ave. NW, and 1/2 mile east of the 83 Bypass. North Highlands Luxury Apartments offers quick and easy access to Minot Air Force Base and shopping and dining at the Dakota Square Mall.



We are currently accepting applications for move ins. Call or apply online now and reserve your next home today!