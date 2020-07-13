North Highlands

Lease Length: 3,6,12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40/dog; $25/cat
restrictions: Pitbull, no weight restriction
Parking Details: Open lot above ground, heated underground $40/$60, garages included in rent for only 3 bedroom villas. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.