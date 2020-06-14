/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
17 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mandan, ND
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
1 Unit Available
Collins Place
100 Collins Ave, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$715
714 sqft
100 Collins Ave. 110 Available 07/06/20 Collins Place Apartments - Downtown Mandan! - Located in the heart of the Mandan. Enjoy secured entry, elevator, washer & dryer in-unit, and off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
10 Units Available
Lakewood Estates
2303 Shoal Loop SE, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$865
745 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Estates in Mandan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Contact for Availability
Mandan Place
101 1st Avenue Northwest, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
800 sqft
101 1st Ave. NW 403 Available 05/06/20 Mandan Place Apartments in downtown Mandan! - Mandan Place Apartments Located in Downtown Mandan! Call or message today. We dont just rent apartments, we create a community.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
4 Units Available
601 Meadow Ridge Loop
601 Meadow Ridge Loop, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$875
Are you ready for a luxurious apartment home that you can relax in? Look no further! With Studio, 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom options, Meadowridge is sure to have just what you need. Feel safe and secure in your home with controlled access at every door.
Results within 5 miles of Mandan
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
North Hills
11 Units Available
Hawk Pointe
4201 Montreal St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$830
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawk Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
6 Units Available
River Ridge Apartments
2130 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$990
761 sqft
This charming community is near area parks and shops. Each apartment offers granite island countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, heated underground parking, pool, and grill area available. Near the parks.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
31 Units Available
Cottonwood Apartments
2020 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$810
830 sqft
Located near the University of Mary and Kirkwood Mall. On-site courtyard, fitness center, and community room. Pet-friendly. Homes offer kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Highland Meadows
1110 E Capitol Ave, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
663 sqft
The Highland Meadows Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Bismarck, ND. A convenient location near everything you need makes Highland Meadows a great place to call home!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Eagle Sky II
1825 Burnt Boat Drive, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
568 sqft
The one and two bedroom apartments at Eagle Sky II in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to be happy and comfortable in your home.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Garden Grove
2010 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
568 sqft
You and your pet will love living at Garden Grove Apartments in Bismarck, ND. The comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments are perfect for anyone looking to love their apartment while maintaining a budget.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Newgate West
2413 North 8th Street, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$585
640 sqft
Combine the great value and the perfect Bismarck location and you get Newgate West Apartments. The one and two bedroom apartments will simplify your life with convenient and budget friendly features like extra storage space in each apartment.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Bismarck
3 Units Available
Norma
215 North 3rd Street, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$695
400 sqft
Be apart of the thriving and eclectic Downtown Bismarck neighborhood when you live at Norma Apartments.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cathedral Historic District
1 Unit Available
612 N 1st St
612 North 1st Street, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$500
Cute, cozy, studio. Off street parking, plugins, washing facilities, close to hospitals Bismarck State College. Call or text 701-391-0495. (RLNE3271100)
Results within 10 miles of Mandan
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
21 Units Available
Coulee Ridge
3009 NE 43rd Ave, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$980
694 sqft
Coulee Ridge Apartments completed construction in the summer of 2016 making it one of Bismarck's newest and most sought after apartment communities. Our location on 43rd Ave.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
2010 Koch Drive, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$755
725 sqft
The Sunset Ridge Apartments are located in a thriving, north Bismarck neighborhood. The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans include many features that are easy to love.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 09:00pm
$
7 Units Available
Northridge Apartment Homes
3103 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, all with central air, kitchen islands, walk-in pantries, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Off-street parking. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Eastbrook
3100 East Rosser Avenue, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$640
650 sqft
You'll love coming home to the Eastbrook Apartments. Bring your dog or cat, and enjoy the fact that your heat is included. Save time on chores with a dishwasher in the kitchen and an on-site laundry room.
Similar Pages
Mandan 1 BedroomsMandan 2 BedroomsMandan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMandan 3 BedroomsMandan Accessible Apartments
Mandan Apartments with BalconyMandan Apartments with GarageMandan Apartments with GymMandan Apartments with Parking