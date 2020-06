Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rent to own this home



Large Victorian home w/ new kitchen. 5BR, 2BA 2 car garage. New front porch & cedar fenced yard. Finished attic- family room. Basement has 2 separate entrances-Basement is full & block w/ sheet rocked walls. Has been apt-plumbing still there.



Minimum Requirements

-Must pass nationwide Eviction Check (from past 5 years)

-Must pass criminal background check

-Must be able to put utilities in applicants name

-Applicants must have a combined gross income of 3x's the monthly rent of property applying for (I.E. monthly rent x 3=qualified income)

-Downpayment required



Call/Text (515) 674-6670 to set up a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289831

(RLNE5816614)