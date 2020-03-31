2502 S 10th St

Amenities

This home is currently occupied, it will be available for showings after August 15, 2020. Please call to schedule a showing 701-746-7368.

4 bedroom 2 bath single family house

Tenants pay for all utilities

Tenants are responsible for lawn/snow

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage Disposal

Deck

Washer/dryer included

Central Air

Wood fireplace

2 stall garage

Garbage pickup on Wednesday mornings. Recycling every other Wednesday morning. No street parking Mondays for street cleaning

Pet Policy: Max 2 Pets. Must be over the age of 1 year. Spayed/Neutered. $300 per pet deposit (refundable if no damages)

Occupancy: No more than 4 adults

1 year lease



Call 701-746-7368 for a showing! Showings available 9:30am-4:00pm M-F by appointment

www.elitend.com for applications, rental criteria & additional property listings

OFFICE: 1005 South Washington Street Grand Forks, ND 58201



SHOWING APPOINTMENTS: All potential renters please meet at our office prior to the property viewing and bring a photo ID.



SECURITY DEPOSITS: To secure a property a deposit (equal to 1 month's rent) is required to be paid to hold the property. The property will continue to be shown and offered to perspective tenants until the deposit is received by Elite Property Management LLC. Pet deposits (where a pet is allowed) are $300 per pet.



APPLICATIONS: Each adult over the age of 18 will need to complete an application & pay an application fee of $40.00 per adult. Credit check (600+), criminal background check, income verification and rental history will be completed as part of our application process. Applications available under the "tenant services" tab on our website.



