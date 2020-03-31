All apartments in Grand Forks
2502 S 10th St

2502 South 10th Street · (701) 746-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2502 South 10th Street, Grand Forks, ND 58201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1695 · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2112 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is currently occupied, it will be available for showings after August 15, 2020. Please call to schedule a showing 701-746-7368.
4 bedroom 2 bath single family house
Tenants pay for all utilities
Tenants are responsible for lawn/snow
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage Disposal
Deck
Washer/dryer included
Central Air
Wood fireplace
2 stall garage
Garbage pickup on Wednesday mornings. Recycling every other Wednesday morning. No street parking Mondays for street cleaning
Pet Policy: Max 2 Pets. Must be over the age of 1 year. Spayed/Neutered. $300 per pet deposit (refundable if no damages)
Occupancy: No more than 4 adults
1 year lease

Call 701-746-7368 for a showing! Showings available 9:30am-4:00pm M-F by appointment
www.elitend.com for applications, rental criteria & additional property listings
OFFICE: 1005 South Washington Street Grand Forks, ND 58201

SHOWING APPOINTMENTS: All potential renters please meet at our office prior to the property viewing and bring a photo ID.

SECURITY DEPOSITS: To secure a property a deposit (equal to 1 month's rent) is required to be paid to hold the property. The property will continue to be shown and offered to perspective tenants until the deposit is received by Elite Property Management LLC. Pet deposits (where a pet is allowed) are $300 per pet.

APPLICATIONS: Each adult over the age of 18 will need to complete an application & pay an application fee of $40.00 per adult. Credit check (600+), criminal background check, income verification and rental history will be completed as part of our application process. Applications available under the "tenant services" tab on our website.

(RLNE3366281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

