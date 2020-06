Amenities

2108 9th Ave N Available 08/10/20 Updated Three Bedroom House for Rent! - Very nice 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home available for rent. Many updates throughout the house along with washer/dryer included, single detached garage plus additional parking in the alley. Master bedroom & bathroom on the top floor, 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom on the main floor and an Unfinished basement!



Must see!



Please Call (701) 746-9551 if you would like to set up a showing!



EHO



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2502363)