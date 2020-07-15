/
3 bedroom apartments
42 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodfin, NC
20 Units Available
10 Newbridge Apartments
10 Newbridge Pkwy, Woodfin, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1195 sqft
A stunning community right off Weaverville Road and I-26. Featuring a 7,000-square-foot fitness center, dog park, and a resort-style pool. Starbucks coffee bar provided. Updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen and open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Woodfin
14 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1245 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
17 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1287 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
8 Units Available
Grove Park- Sunset
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1119 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
1 Unit Available
162 Wembley Rd.
162 Wembley Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully Furnished home near downtown Asheville - All you need are your clothes to move into this spacious three bedroom two bath house! Located just off of Merrimon Ave.
1 Unit Available
4 Graystone Rd
4 Graystone Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2024 sqft
Furnished 3BD/2BT Home in North Asheville - Property Id: 304727 Mid Century Ranch Style home located in quiet North Asheville neighborhood, convenient to UNC-A, North Asheville Tailgate Market, Beaver Lake, and minutes to downtown Asheville.
1 Unit Available
26 Friendly Way
26 Friendly Way, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2700 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with finished basement. - Spacious home located in the Harmony Subdivision (Erwin School District) This property offers: - 2700 sf - 3 bedrooms - 2.
Results within 5 miles of Woodfin
21 Units Available
Malvern Hills
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
16 Units Available
Beverly Hills
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
2426 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
13 Units Available
Historic Biltmore Village
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1551 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
23 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1455 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Weaverville
20 Weaver View Cir, Weaverville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1309 sqft
Lots of amenities near the Blue Ridge Parkway. On-site yoga, pool, business center, playground and bike storage. Interiors include granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a grooming area.
1 Unit Available
89 Riverview Dr
89 Riverview Drive, Asheville, NC
Beautifully Furnished West Asheville Rental - Stunning, fully furnished home in convenient west Asheville location. Covered front porch with Adirondack chairs and porch swing.
1 Unit Available
87 Hanover St
87 Hanover Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great 3 bed 1 bath West Asheville - Property Id: 287595 Location, Location, Location...this home is a 5 minute walk to Haywood Road. Also close to Carrier Park and easy access to I-240 and downtown Asheville.
1 Unit Available
39 Selwyn Road
39 Selwyn Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1232 sqft
West Asheville Beauty! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath modern home just 10 years old is in a lovely neighborhood with easy access to all Asheville areas.
1 Unit Available
275 State Street
275 State Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bed 1 Bath West Asheville Home - Property Id: 262888 Your piece of West Asheville and close to everything. This home was recently remodeled.
1 Unit Available
Haw Creek
31 Arco Rd
31 Arco Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Furnished Haw Creek Rental - Utilities and lawn care included. Just minutes from downtown Asheville, this home is nestled into a wooded hillside in Haw Creek. Close to restaurants, shopping, and the VA hospital just East of town.
1 Unit Available
Murdock - Linden
141 Linden Ave
141 Linden Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1102 sqft
Beautiful Three-Bedroom in North Asheville - 141 Linden Avenue is a newly remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath tucked away in North Asheville. This home is minutes from Weaver Park, UNCA, and Downtown Asheville.
1 Unit Available
56 Dunwood Road
56 Dunwood Road, Asheville, NC
56 Dunwood Road Available 07/24/20 North Asheville, Private home with wooded lot, Asheville City Schools - This beautiful North Asheville home offers: - 4 bedrooms - 3 full bathrooms - Open living-room with vaulted ceilings and skylights - Laminate
1 Unit Available
Norwood Park
10 Coleman Avenue
10 Coleman Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1820 sqft
North Asheville two story newly renovated & furnished home for rent in great North Asheville neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Asheville
48 Biltmore Avenue
48 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
4855 sqft
Stake your claim in the heart of downtown Asheville in this historic building. The approximately 4800sf residential condo offers a ton of open space and a large private rooftop that is great for entertainment.
1 Unit Available
Morningside Park
196 Morningside Drive
196 Morningside Drive, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1462 sqft
196 Morningside Drive Available 08/15/20 Great House in West Asheville - Great home in a convenient West Asheville location, with a den, office, covered back patio, and large yard.
1 Unit Available
52 Windy Hill Road - 1
52 Windy Hills Rd, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1456 sqft
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom with large bonus room. Enjoy beautiful views from this NEWLY RENOVATED home. Located in Starnes Cove, in West Asheville, this home has tons of space as well as new hardwood and tile flooring through out.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Asheville
81-1 Church Street
81 Church St, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
81-1 Church Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3-Bedroom Duplex in Downtown Asheville (Updated Pictures Coming Soon) - This stunning, lower-level unit is the epitome of cool, Downtown Asheville living.
