126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201

Spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom private apartment conveniently located near UNCA and downtown Asheville. - This bright spacious apartment has been fully updated and is in a perfect location in Asheville. Comfortably furnished and ready for your stay.



The deets:



Fully furnished for short term rentals

Fully renovated kitchen

Master bedroom with king bed

Second bedroom with queen

Washer/dryer in apartment

Close to Beaver Lake

Utilities included: Electric,water,sewer,trash,wifi (no cable), lawn care

Off street parking

Short terms rentals, flexible for 1 to 6 months.



$1500/monthly, Security Deposit dependant on length of occupancy, $35 application fee runs background and credit check



For showings email Dana at rentwithnest@nestrealty.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902477)