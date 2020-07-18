All apartments in Woodfin
126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201

126 Elkwood Avenue · (828) 713-4226
Location

126 Elkwood Avenue, Woodfin, NC 28804

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom private apartment conveniently located near UNCA and downtown Asheville. - This bright spacious apartment has been fully updated and is in a perfect location in Asheville. Comfortably furnished and ready for your stay.

The deets:

Fully furnished for short term rentals
Fully renovated kitchen
Master bedroom with king bed
Second bedroom with queen
Washer/dryer in apartment
Close to Beaver Lake
Utilities included: Electric,water,sewer,trash,wifi (no cable), lawn care
Off street parking
Short terms rentals, flexible for 1 to 6 months.

$1500/monthly, Security Deposit dependant on length of occupancy, $35 application fee runs background and credit check

For showings email Dana at rentwithnest@nestrealty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201 have any available units?
126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201 have?
Some of 126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201 pet-friendly?
No, 126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodfin.
Does 126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201 offers parking.
Does 126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201 have a pool?
No, 126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201 does not have a pool.
Does 126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Elkwood Ave Unit 201 does not have units with air conditioning.
