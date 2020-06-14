Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

35 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Winterville, NC

Finding an apartment in Winterville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
650 Tabard Rd.
650 Tabard Road, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1982 sqft
650 Tabard Rd. Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON- CANTERBURY SUBDIVISION - 3BR/3BA Home located in the desired Canterbury subdivision. Features a 2 car garage, fenced in back yard, large wired building in the back yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2410 Chippenham Court
2410 Chippenham Court, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1471 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Winterville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
224 North Street
224 North Street, Winterville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1117 sqft
This is a cute two bedroom and 2.5 bathroom duplex located in the Winterville area. Pets are allowed with a fee. This property does accept Section 8!

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
912 Corbett St
912 Corbett Street, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1925 sqft
This house is a Must See!!! Perfect location inside the Clevewood Subdivision in Winterville in a safe family neighborhood. Just on the outskirts of Greenville.
Results within 1 mile of Winterville
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1440 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
2608 Saddleback Drive
2608 B Saddleback Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1320 sqft
Very nice duplex located in Hampton Creek. Home has three bedrooms, two baths with large closets. Master bath features whirlpool/shower combo and double vanities. Kitchen features eat in breakfast area with maple cabinets and pantry closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
749 Seneca Court
749 Seneca Court, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1157 sqft
This gorgeous three bedroom and two bathroom home is located in the Pinecrest at Sawgrass subdivision. The home is in a great location and offers approximately 1,157 square feet of living space. The property was built in 2007.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
South Square Apartments
708 Patton Circle, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$475
Professionally Managed By iDeal Property Mgmt LLC Spacious Affordable 2 bedrooms for only $475.00 a month just off Reedy Branch Road & Hwy 11, only 15 minutes from Vidant and 5 minutes & walking distance from Pitt College.
Results within 5 miles of Winterville
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Southgate
14A Merry Lane, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1425 sqft
Southgate Apartments brings both comfort and convenience in a Greenville, NC location. Our Residents enjoy being in close proximity to several colleges and major employers.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Signature Place Apartments
410 Beasley Dr, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$645
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections, and central air-conditioning. Onsite amenities include a free DVD library, picnic areas, and community center. Close to Phil Carroll Nature Preserve.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:53am
37 Units Available
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1165 sqft
Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
$
Uptown District
2 Units Available
The Edge of Campus
301 East 12th Street, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Just a few minutes from East Carolina University. Each home includes a washer and dryer, hardwood floors and carpeting. Available furnished. Near the bus stop. Off-street parking provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
21 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1290 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$595
650 sqft
Boulevard West is conveniently located off of Greenville Boulevard with easy access to the main shopping and restaurant districts of the city.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
31 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,044
1252 sqft
Homes with intrusion alarms, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers, in a pet-friendly community that has sparkling pools and a fully equipped business center. East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus is a short drive away.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
201 Fosbury Way
201 Fosbury Way, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1580 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home with a single car garage; located close to Medical District.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
212 Harell Street
212 Harrell Street, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
2653 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Greenville features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1000 W Wright Rd
1000 West Wright Road, Greenville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Available 09/07/20 PRELEASING FOR THE FALL! Call for details. This is a beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home within walking and driving distance of ECU Campus.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1217 E Fire Tower Rd Apt M
1217 East Firetower Road, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$525
705 sqft
Nice one bedroom Downstairs. Move-in Today! Renters Insurance Required. (RLNE3653075)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
103 Benin Ct
103 Benin Ct, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed by IDeal Property Management LLC. Available for Fall pre- leasing! Spacious 3 bedroom duplex in the ECU Area. Great layout. Less than 15 minutes from ECU and on ECU and city bus route.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
201 N. Library St.
201 North Library Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
- Grid houses in walking distance to ECU! Rent a home everyone loves! Make your Life easy, your friends jealous, your parents proud. Our goal is to have our residents love their home and the service we provide so much, they never want to leave.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
11 Scott St
11 Scott Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1512 sqft
Beautiful home minutes from city life. 3 large bedrooms with 2.5 baths, fireplace and kitchen pantry.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
301 Maple St
301 Maple Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1230 sqft
Walking distance to ECU. Large yard space. Washer & dryer included with the rent. Available Now!!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Winterville, NC

Finding an apartment in Winterville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

