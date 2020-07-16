Apartment List
32 Apartments for rent in Weaverville, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Weaverville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
Hawthorne At The Peak
50 Barnwood Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,663
1228 sqft
Airy units with large windows and plenty of natural light. Wooded property with outdoor grills and pool. Community gazebo and sitting area. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Weaverville
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
15 Units Available
Five Points
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
Studio
$1,175
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Grove Park- Sunset
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,265
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1119 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.

1 of 59

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Graystone Rd
4 Graystone Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2024 sqft
Furnished 3BD/2BT Home in North Asheville - Property Id: 304727 Mid Century Ranch Style home located in quiet North Asheville neighborhood, convenient to UNC-A, North Asheville Tailgate Market, Beaver Lake, and minutes to downtown Asheville.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
56 Dunwood Road
56 Dunwood Road, Asheville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
56 Dunwood Road Available 07/24/20 North Asheville, Private home with wooded lot, Asheville City Schools - This beautiful North Asheville home offers: - 4 bedrooms - 3 full bathrooms - Open living-room with vaulted ceilings and skylights - Laminate

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
48 Rocky Hollow
48 Rocky Hollow, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom one bath home in Weaverville, Very private, surrounded by trees and sits off from road. Beautiful hardwood floors, large open kitchen, Great yard and front porch for enjoying nature. 15 minutes from Asheville. Approved pet only.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Five Points
190 Broadway Street Unit 405
190 Broadway St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
Downtown - Modern Condo minutes from the center of town! - Light, airy, condo in the Pioneer Building downtown features bamboo floors, 9' ceilings and open plan kitchen, living room/dining room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 01:55 AM
1 Unit Available
48 Rocky Hollow Rd
48 Rocky Holw, Buncombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom one bath home in Weaverville, Very private, surrounded by trees and sits off from road. Beautiful hardwood floors, large open kitchen, Great yard and front porch for enjoying nature. 15 minutes from Asheville. Approved pet only.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Norwood Park
10 Coleman Avenue
10 Coleman Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1820 sqft
North Asheville two story newly renovated & furnished home for rent in great North Asheville neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Weaverville
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1287 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
22 Units Available
Malvern Hills
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
16 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
The Retreat at Hunt Hill
32 Ardmion Park, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1191 sqft
Stunning scenic views and within walking distance of downtown Asheville. Refreshing pool, on-site gym and luxury clubhouse perfect for socializing and relaxing. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
23 Units Available
Reserve at Asheville
11 Asheville Springs Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$870
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Reserve at Asheville offers community amenities built for your everyday lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Beverly Hills
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
East End - Valley Street
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,205
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
Beverly Hills
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,026
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenilworth
458 Windswept Drive
458 Windswept Drive, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1070 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in great Asheville location. Wood flooring throughout, wood burning fireplace in living room, nice updates in kitchen and bathrooms. Freshly painted. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the large back deck. W/D included.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
WECAN
73 Clingman Ave
73 Clingman Avenue, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House Downtown $1200/ Mo - Property Id: 309409 This cozy home is located walking distance to Downtown Asheville, River Arts, and West Asheville. Also only minutes from the French Broad River and River Link..

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
87 Hanover St
87 Hanover Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great 3 bed 1 bath West Asheville - Property Id: 287595 Location, Location, Location...this home is a 5 minute walk to Haywood Road. Also close to Carrier Park and easy access to I-240 and downtown Asheville.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
39 Selwyn Road
39 Selwyn Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1232 sqft
West Asheville Beauty! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath modern home just 10 years old is in a lovely neighborhood with easy access to all Asheville areas.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
275 State Street
275 State Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bed 1 Bath West Asheville Home - Property Id: 262888 Your piece of West Asheville and close to everything. This home was recently remodeled.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Haw Creek
31 Arco Rd
31 Arco Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Furnished Haw Creek Rental - Utilities and lawn care included. Just minutes from downtown Asheville, this home is nestled into a wooded hillside in Haw Creek. Close to restaurants, shopping, and the VA hospital just East of town.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Rotunda Circle
4 Rotunda Circle, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Asheville Townhouse with Pool Access - Mt Carmel Village sits just outside of West Asheville off New Leicester Highway. Two story, two bedroom townhouse with hardwood floors and carpet.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakley
20 Steele Avenue
20 Steele Street, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1352 sqft
20 Steele Avenue Available 09/01/20 Ranch Home on a Large Lot in Oakley - Brick ranch on nearly an acre at the end of a cul-de-sac - convenient Oakley location! Features include a wood burning fireplace, attached garage, updated kitchen, hardwood
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Weaverville, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Weaverville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

