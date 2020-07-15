Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range

211 Morrison Ave. Available 08/02/20 2 Bedroom House in Tarboro - ***expected availability early to mid August 2020***

Now accepting applications!



Beds: 2

Baths: 1

Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove

Features: Dining room can be used as a 3 bedroom, Hardwood floors, Fenced back yard

Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 600

Laundry: Washer and Dryer Connections

Pets: Allowed but must be screened

Utilities: Town of Tarboro, Piedmont Natural Gas

HVAC: Central Heat & Air

Section 8: Accepted

Lawn Maintenance: Not Included



A rental application is REQUIRED for every person that will live in the home 18 years and older.

Liability insurance for damages is REQUIRED (Either through renter's insurance or our policy $12.50 / month)

***square footage and year built are per tax records***



(RLNE4174160)