Tarboro, NC
211 Morrison Ave.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

211 Morrison Ave.

211 Morrison Avenue · (252) 563-4381
Location

211 Morrison Avenue, Tarboro, NC 27886

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 Morrison Ave. · Avail. Aug 2

$695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 962 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
211 Morrison Ave. Available 08/02/20 2 Bedroom House in Tarboro - ***expected availability early to mid August 2020***
Now accepting applications!

Beds: 2
Baths: 1
Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove
Features: Dining room can be used as a 3 bedroom, Hardwood floors, Fenced back yard
Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 600
Laundry: Washer and Dryer Connections
Pets: Allowed but must be screened
Utilities: Town of Tarboro, Piedmont Natural Gas
HVAC: Central Heat & Air
Section 8: Accepted
Lawn Maintenance: Not Included

A rental application is REQUIRED for every person that will live in the home 18 years and older.
Liability insurance for damages is REQUIRED (Either through renter's insurance or our policy $12.50 / month)
***square footage and year built are per tax records***

(RLNE4174160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Morrison Ave. have any available units?
211 Morrison Ave. has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 Morrison Ave. have?
Some of 211 Morrison Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Morrison Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
211 Morrison Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Morrison Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Morrison Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 211 Morrison Ave. offer parking?
No, 211 Morrison Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 211 Morrison Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Morrison Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Morrison Ave. have a pool?
No, 211 Morrison Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 211 Morrison Ave. have accessible units?
No, 211 Morrison Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Morrison Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Morrison Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Morrison Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 211 Morrison Ave. has units with air conditioning.
