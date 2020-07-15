Amenities
211 Morrison Ave. Available 08/02/20 2 Bedroom House in Tarboro - ***expected availability early to mid August 2020***
Now accepting applications!
Beds: 2
Baths: 1
Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove
Features: Dining room can be used as a 3 bedroom, Hardwood floors, Fenced back yard
Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 600
Laundry: Washer and Dryer Connections
Pets: Allowed but must be screened
Utilities: Town of Tarboro, Piedmont Natural Gas
HVAC: Central Heat & Air
Section 8: Accepted
Lawn Maintenance: Not Included
A rental application is REQUIRED for every person that will live in the home 18 years and older.
Liability insurance for damages is REQUIRED (Either through renter's insurance or our policy $12.50 / month)
***square footage and year built are per tax records***
(RLNE4174160)